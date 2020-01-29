Trump campaign deputy director of communications Matt Wolking retweeted this tweet by Paul Sperry, which features the name of the alleged whistleblower:

And CNN’s Jake Tapper is on it:

Does Wolking’s retweet constitute a “formal threat” or nah?

Trending

Honestly, it’s kind of strange for Tapper to be hyperventilating about this. For better or for worse, Eric Ciaramella’s name has been out there for a while now.

That’s good advice. Otherwise, Jake, you might just end up making things worse:

Last word to Wolking:

It’s the least Tapper could do.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric Ciaramellajake tapperMatt WolkingPaul Sperrywhistleblower