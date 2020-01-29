Trump campaign deputy director of communications Matt Wolking retweeted this tweet by Paul Sperry, which features the name of the alleged whistleblower:

BREAKING: Eric Ciaramella,the CIA operative believed to be the "whistleblower," is captured in this 2015 photo taking notes b/t Biden adviser Michael Carpenter & NSC's Liz Zentos in WH meeting w Ukrainian officials.Carpenter later appeared w Biden in infamous "son of a bitch" vid pic.twitter.com/nq4JNgCsJq — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 29, 2020

And CNN’s Jake Tapper is on it:

A Trump campaign official just RTed a tweet containing the name of the alleged whistleblower. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 29, 2020

Does Wolking’s retweet constitute a “formal threat” or nah?

Twitter hall monitor — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 29, 2020

Honestly, it’s kind of strange for Tapper to be hyperventilating about this. For better or for worse, Eric Ciaramella’s name has been out there for a while now.

are we still pretending people don't all know? — justaplainGuy (@oneplainGuy) January 29, 2020

Only Dem activists in the media think his name isn't everywhere. — Noah (@reeb1011) January 29, 2020

it's not a secret https://t.co/cUG9htJJY4 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 29, 2020

This isn't some stunning new piece of information, Jake. Once in a while, you're kind of a decent guy who doesn't seem as insane as the rest. Maybe seize that potential. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 29, 2020

That’s good advice. Otherwise, Jake, you might just end up making things worse:

A CNN anchor just tweeted out a big advertisement asking everyone to go search for that tweet. — Veronica 🌈 (@VeronicaAttacks) January 29, 2020

Last word to Wolking:

So?

At me next time pleasehttps://t.co/nG45aiKNKC — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 29, 2020

It’s the least Tapper could do.