Bernie Sanders claims to be a man of the people, but the people would be wise to steer clear of Bernie Sanders. Not just because of his garbage socialist policies and acceptance of anti-Semitism, but also because of a nasty habit of his. Check out what Bernie got caught doing during yesterday’s impeachment trial proceedings:

Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders used his right pinky to pick his nose, then reached into his jacket pocket for a tissue to wipe his face. Later he offered a mint to Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin, who accepted.

Just … what. No. Use the tissue, not the finger. Don’t touch a mint after you’ve mined for gold. And don’t give said mint to another person. Dear God.

Congratulations, Bernie Sanders. You’ve made us feel bad for Tammy Baldwin.

Trending

Gah!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sandersmintnosepickroll callTammy Baldwin