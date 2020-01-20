We know that CNN’s Brian Stelter, aka Mr. Reliable Sources, isn’t terribly bothered by David Hogg’s pathological lying … but everyone else should be. Check out his most recent take on today’s peaceful gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia:

Peace is so powerful that they feel the need to arm themselves against it. Kids are so powerful that they feel the need to arm themselves to kill them. Demanding peace is so powerful that they know they can’t argue against it so they arm themselves to distract from it. — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) January 20, 2020

Is David Hogg seriously contending that gun rights advocates are trying to kill kids to shut them up? Because that’s what it sounds like he’s doing. And that’s seriously messed up.

How is it ok for him to repeatedly state that people are trying to kill kids because they have an opinion? That's a horrible, horrible lie. It appears his agenda is hoping for confrontation and violence. https://t.co/rCnT6KShMc — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) January 20, 2020

It's not. — Dr Hugo Hackenbush (@MangyLover) January 20, 2020

Not ok for him to say that — Dr Hugo Hackenbush (@MangyLover) January 20, 2020

When is someone going to take David Hogg aside and tell him enough is enough? Are there no responsible adults in his life who can take away his Twitter before someone actually gets hurt?

My God you really are pushing the fear mongering today. Lie after lie, you really love that control over your worshipers don't you — The Cogent Bogan (@CogentThe) January 20, 2020

You arent advocating for peace. You are advocating for use of violence against peaceable people. — Mike (@Usexme) January 20, 2020

That’s exactly what he’s doing.