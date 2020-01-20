We know that CNN’s Brian Stelter, aka Mr. Reliable Sources, isn’t terribly bothered by David Hogg’s pathological lying … but everyone else should be. Check out his most recent take on today’s peaceful gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia:

Is David Hogg seriously contending that gun rights advocates are trying to kill kids to shut them up? Because that’s what it sounds like he’s doing. And that’s seriously messed up.

When is someone going to take David Hogg aside and tell him enough is enough? Are there no responsible adults in his life who can take away his Twitter before someone actually gets hurt?

That’s exactly what he’s doing.

