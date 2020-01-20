Thousands of gun rights advocates gathered in Richmond, Virginia, today, to protest new gun control legislation. The rally was peaceful, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t incredibly brave of gun-grabbing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to make an appearance:
An African-American man waving a Trump flag jokingly tells the crowd: I am Gov. Ralph Northam and I am in blackface today.#VirginaRally pic.twitter.com/z32mnR5Tzp
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2020
Well played, sir.
Racist hate rally https://t.co/CjsCkiZidh
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 20, 2020
OMG. LOL. https://t.co/7NR3Nyuu8R
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2020
@postaldaveKY lmao
— donttellmewhattodo (@slayyourdragon) January 20, 2020
— Balance a budget 2020 🍻 (@BooPoliticsBoo) January 20, 2020
"Put that on the news!" I love this guy!
— GinaNanananananana (@BGBandita) January 20, 2020
That's the most awesome thing I've seen all day.
— HandgunInstructor (@m16a172) January 20, 2020
Trending
- 'You poor thing': Lib actor and self-appointed minority spokesman Billy Baldwin tries to shame Jewish, gay conservative Chad Felix Greene, gets schooled instead
- AOC flabbergasted by 'almost no police officers' at Va. gun rights rally in the face of all the 'people flying Confederate flags with semiautomatic weapons' [video]