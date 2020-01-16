We know journalists have a job to do, but Jim Acosta’s a terrible journalist, so maybe he should stop trying to do his job. Because it never goes well for him.
Today was no exception:
.@realDonaldTrump tells @CNN's @Acosta to be "quiet" pic.twitter.com/3LCmzv96Qr
Acosta: *interrupts*@realDonaldTrump: "Quiet." pic.twitter.com/FxXNOVnBIt
Heh.
Acosta getting owned never gets old 😂
Acosta's going to have an EPIC diary entry tonight https://t.co/jkow41PD9A
Count on it.