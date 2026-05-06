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Maine Dem Senate Candidate With Nazi Tattoo Promises He’ll Be 'Arrested' If GOP Keeps the Chamber

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on May 06, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

The Nazi the Democrats have selected to represent them in the Maine Senate race says he'll be 'arrested' if the GOP keeps control of the Chamber. While that sounds wonderful, unfortunately it won't happen.

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Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner promised that he would be "arrested" as a U.S. senator if he wins his election, but Republicans maintain control of the chamber.

Platner held his first campaign event following Maine Gov. Janet Mills' announcement that she would be dropping out of the Democratic primary race, leaving Platner as the presumed nominee for the November election.

Though he expressed confidence that the Democratic Party could regain control of the Senate from Republicans in November, Platner encouraged Democratic senators to push "an element of activism" in their roles by appearing at protests.

That's what all the other Nazis do when they get in trouble.

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The GOP doesn't get that lucky.

They could call it the 'Losers, Boozers and Gropers' tour.

Today, the Democrats say those are the people who represent 'working people'. 

How hard it must be to be a nepo-baby and also receive disability from the military. 

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It should make you unelectable in America though. 

That's a great question.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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