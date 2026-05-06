Maine Dem Senate Candidate With Nazi Tattoo Promises He’ll Be 'Arrested' If GOP Keeps the Chamber

The Nazi the Democrats have selected to represent them in the Maine Senate race says he'll be 'arrested' if the GOP keeps control of the Chamber. While that sounds wonderful, unfortunately it won't happen.

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Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner promised that he would be "arrested" as a U.S. senator if he wins his election, but Republicans maintain control of the chamber. Platner held his first campaign event following Maine Gov. Janet Mills' announcement that she would be dropping out of the Democratic primary race, leaving Platner as the presumed nominee for the November election. Though he expressed confidence that the Democratic Party could regain control of the Senate from Republicans in November, Platner encouraged Democratic senators to push "an element of activism" in their roles by appearing at protests.

He can always flee to Argentina. https://t.co/nChQob8rEo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2026

That's what all the other Nazis do when they get in trouble.

Is he threatening to do something or is he admitting he's already done something? https://t.co/h5BSNqIzWO — RBe (@RBPundit) May 6, 2026

Democrats never keep their promises.



"Keep your insurance if you like it," he said.



"I will be arrested," he promised. https://t.co/3KymE2kHz4 — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 6, 2026

The GOP doesn't get that lucky.

It isn’t a crime to be a lying fraud and Nazi. He could join Swalwell on a losers tour. https://t.co/4D62HlW5A7 — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) May 6, 2026

They could call it the 'Losers, Boozers and Gropers' tour.

I am old enough to remember when a guy with a Nazi tattoo and that kind of salute was labeled a Nazi. But today he is a good guy https://t.co/2DsJevuJZg — CJ (@Aidansheart) May 6, 2026

Today, the Democrats say those are the people who represent 'working people'.

You won’t be arrested unless you have done something wrong so quit the drama. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/JajLvqeBOR — ❌carold501❌ (@carold501) May 6, 2026

He should write a book about how unfair everyone is to him. He could call it My Struggle. — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) May 6, 2026

How hard it must be to be a nepo-baby and also receive disability from the military.

The nazi salute just hits different when the guy has an actual nazi tattoo. — TacticalSnail (@TacticalSnail) May 6, 2026

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For what? Last time I looked it's not a crime to be a Nazi or a communist. — Edward Hochsmann (@EHochsmann) May 6, 2026

It should make you unelectable in America though.

These people have such a Netflix view on reality

when he loses there's a good chance that cnn will call him and offer him a on air tv host job — Garrettx🇺🇸 (@GXvictory) May 6, 2026

While Platner is certainly a vile human being, someone should tell him that it is not against the law to be a Nazi. — Kewgardens (@kewgardens1) May 6, 2026

So he has also acted on his Nazi beliefs? Beyond the act of permanently tattooing his body with an undeniable symbol of hate and proudly displaying it for 20 years. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) May 6, 2026

That's a great question.

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