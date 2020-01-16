Meghan McCain exists and is on “The View,” which is a problem according to this New York Times opinion piece by Shamira Ibrahim:

When Meghan McCain joined "The View" in 2017, her on-air spats made for fun TV, writes @_ShamGod. "Now, it's just exhausting." https://t.co/ojbu53Qu5z — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) January 16, 2020

In Opinion "In the early days of her arrival, the conservative commentator’s on-air spats made for fun TV. Now, it’s just exhausting," writes Shamira Ibrahim. https://t.co/LAlvHotXVL — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 16, 2020

Yeah, having a conservative point of view on a show that’s supposed to be all about points of view is just so exhausting, you guys.

Translation: The conservative should fall in line with our Newspeak and submit to our re-education plan. We desire no diversity of opinions here. — Stu Parker (@stuparker1) January 16, 2020

“People who disagree with us are the problem.” — Not Tired Of Winning (@DavidLohago) January 16, 2020

“I miss my calming morning echo chamber.” — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) January 16, 2020

how dare someone not 100% buy into intersectionality & critical race theory! Such dissent must be crushed. — 0xFEDBEEF (@0xfedbeef) January 16, 2020

‘The View’ Has a Meghan McCain Problem https://t.co/0JAJ9QlPAg

I'm a liberal and I want to hear Meghan McCain on the View! How can Megan McCain be a problem when she offeres valuable insight in the red states, conservative/republican thought, etc? — Akasha Jane Lee (@AkashaJaneLee) January 16, 2020

This piece is basically "I don't like conservative women, so please fire @meghanmccain." That op-ed page is a dumpster fire. https://t.co/Ak2B3Re51q — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 16, 2020

Sometimes I struggle to explain just how petty this industry has become. I'll keep this one handy pic.twitter.com/gLWdfPbgE2 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 16, 2020

There’s a problem here, all right, but the problem isn’t Meghan McCain.

The New York Times Has A New York Times Problem — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) January 16, 2020

Last words to McCain herself:

.@nytimes⁩ – everyone already knows how much you despise red state, pro life, pro #2A conservative women, and wish we would all just go away. pic.twitter.com/TwTXoLP5l6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 16, 2020

The writer of the hit piece on me @nytimes admitting how much they hate conservative women. At least everyone is being honest. https://t.co/8AGGJtKtx5 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 16, 2020

If the @nytimes wants to understand the country, maybe they should try having one woman in the room who doesn't accept their groupthink on guns, abortion, and religion. Apparently that's too much for them. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 16, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets, and the headline has been updated accordingly.