GOP Sen. Ted Cruz seems relieved that at long last, Nancy Pelosi is sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten how House Democrats have conducted themselves:

Today, House Dems are finally handing the reins of their partisan show trial over to the Senate. For months, the American people have been lectured on the critical urgency of impeaching Trump. For weeks, Pelosi dragged her feet, refusing to send the Articles over to the Senate. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 15, 2020

The reason is that the Articles fail to meet the constitutional standard for impeachment. They do not allege a single crime was committed – not even a speeding ticket. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 15, 2020

It’s been disheartening to watch House Democrats subject our constitutional process and the President to relentless abuse and partisan gamesmanship for blatantly political purposes. That pattern will not continue in the Senate. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 15, 2020

Make no mistake; the Senate will give President Trump and the American people a fair trial. One that follows precedent and respects due process. Unlike the House, we will be fair, give both sides a full opportunity to present their case, and allow the President to defend himself. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 15, 2020