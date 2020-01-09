Who knew? Apparently it’s not just Barack Obama that sends a tingle up Chris Matthews’ leg; Qasem Soleimani does it, too.
MSNBC's Chris Matthews: Soleimani death comparable in Iran to Elvis Presley, Princess Diana https://t.co/X4V58Pn1X4 pic.twitter.com/2U4FNGzOcG
— The Hill (@thehill) January 9, 2020
Check this action out:
Chris Matthews: Soleimani killing on par with deaths of Elvis, Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/Z089Sx3pjl
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2020
Um, what?
A "beloved hero" https://t.co/ao9jsY4nIj
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 9, 2020
Trending
So beloved. Amazing how beloved someone can be when the government forces you to publicly revere them.
Was attendance at those funerals required by the government.
— Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) January 9, 2020
So true. They act as if Iranians have choice and free will. It’s grotesque reporting.
— Scarlett (@Skyejohnson4) January 9, 2020
If you can even call it “reporting.”
Elvis and Diana were terrorists????
— Steezix (@Cahfeen) January 9, 2020
except they were not terrorists. Libs have become unhinged beyond anything sane.
— kkriss burrchh (@JohnMur12) January 9, 2020
Hard to argue with that assessment. It’s certainly true in Chris Matthews’ case.
I'm speechless … https://t.co/Rie6KeSDum
— Sissy Willis (@SissyWillis) January 9, 2020