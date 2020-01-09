Who knew? Apparently it’s not just Barack Obama that sends a tingle up Chris Matthews’ leg; Qasem Soleimani does it, too.

MSNBC's Chris Matthews: Soleimani death comparable in Iran to Elvis Presley, Princess Diana https://t.co/X4V58Pn1X4 pic.twitter.com/2U4FNGzOcG — The Hill (@thehill) January 9, 2020

Check this action out:

Chris Matthews: Soleimani killing on par with deaths of Elvis, Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/Z089Sx3pjl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2020

Um, what?

So beloved. Amazing how beloved someone can be when the government forces you to publicly revere them.

Was attendance at those funerals required by the government. — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) January 9, 2020

So true. They act as if Iranians have choice and free will. It’s grotesque reporting. — Scarlett (@Skyejohnson4) January 9, 2020

If you can even call it “reporting.”

Elvis and Diana were terrorists???? — Steezix (@Cahfeen) January 9, 2020

except they were not terrorists. Libs have become unhinged beyond anything sane. — kkriss burrchh (@JohnMur12) January 9, 2020

Hard to argue with that assessment. It’s certainly true in Chris Matthews’ case.