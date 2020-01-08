Earlier today, Donald Trump announced new economic sanctions on Iran:

Trump: The US "will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions" on Iran as we evaluate options pic.twitter.com/sfVxNPNmWP — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 8, 2020

And Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is not pleased at all:

This makes no sense. Sanctions are economic warfare. They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response! https://t.co/sGWtwXuNDT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 8, 2020

OK, first of all:

Is that why you support sanctions against Israel? https://t.co/3HaEuzRPms — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 8, 2020

Good question. Unlike Iran, Israel is not a serial human rights violator. The Israeli government doesn’t sponsor terrorists who kill Israeli civilians and American troops. And yet, Omar is a vocal advocate for the BDS movement to punish Israel while defending the Iranian regime.

Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar supports and promotes BDS. For those wondering: S stands for Sanctions. But it’s against Israel so she’s down. https://t.co/6hHzvw1Huf — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 8, 2020

Pretty amazing admission here — Omar opposes economic warfare against Iran but supports it against Israel. https://t.co/x4rAPrDg9u — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 8, 2020

Guess Israel is different because it has, you know, Jews.

So sanctions are only good when they are against Jews? You support BDS. You're talking out of both sides of your mouth and REALLY exposing your radical antisemitism. — Andrew 🇺🇸 (@CorrectAndrew) January 8, 2020

Her support of BDS is warfare on Jews. Glad we clarified this. https://t.co/Ht7s4iHtXO — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 8, 2020

Why are you defending a country that executes gay men by hanging them from craines? https://t.co/Fj09u3O1ON — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 8, 2020

Because she’s a terrorist apologist? Yeah, that sounds right.

Unlike the last guy, Trump isn't going to send pallets of cash to terrorists. Sorry you're upset. https://t.co/eIQGmhwUNy — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 8, 2020

Im so sorry this is happening to you https://t.co/ztESQrF70a — ℂ𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕠𝕤 (@ChuckEChaves) January 8, 2020

She’s free to move to Iran at any time. We’ll even help her pack.

