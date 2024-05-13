WATCH: Childish Columbia Grad Rips Up Degree in Futile Protest of 'Genocide' in...
Jake Sullivan Says No President Has Stood Stronger With Israel Than Joe Biden
Tone Deafness Alert! Biden Schedules Emergency Glitzy Celeb Fundraiser
No One Is Safe in the Big Apple: Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted in...
Pro-Hamas Protest BACKFIRE: DEI Axed for More Police Funding in 'Huge Win for...
Kris Guido Seeks to Bring Service from the Frontline to the El Paso...
New UN Estimate Halves the Death Toll of Women and Children in Gaza
Seinfeld vs Woke Students, Pelosi vs a Brit, Stormy Daniels Caught Lying?
DNC's Effort to Shore Up Biden's Labor Union Cred Collides With Reality
Say Their Names: These Are the Americans Held Hostage in Gaza, Forgotten by...
Oh, God, Honey NO! Amtrak Tries Posting for Mother's Day and It's Hilariously...
Tragedy Averted: Catholic Parishioners Stop Armed Teen at Louisiana Mass
High School Students Expelled for ‘Blackface’ Just Received a Hefty Settlement
CUE the Mouth-Breather Melting DOWN --> Trump TROUNCING Biden in Latest Swing State...

WOMP: Economist Community Noted for Whining 'Iron Fist Treatment' Doesn't Stop Gangs (It Does)

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 13, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Ah, the media. You really, really don't despise them enough.

They have an agenda, and a narrative, and anything that challenges or questions either of those has to be debunked -- even if it means denying reality and straight-up lying.

Advertisement

Enter The Economist, which is lamenting the fact 'iron fist policies' don't curb gang violence, which is a major (and growing) problem in Latin America. Which, give our open borders and soft-on-crime blue cities is also an American problem.

They write (emphasis added):

Duran in Ecuador is one of the most dangerous cities in the world. Its murder rate of 148 per 100,000 residents in 2023 was almost 50% higher than the next most violent place, Mandela Bay in South Africa. Poor, and with about 300,000 inhabitants, Durán lies across the river from Guayaquil, one of the most important export hubs for cocaine. It is the worst example of a scourge that has brought misery to Latin America. Despite being home to just 8% of the world’s population, the region accounts for a third of its murders.

To deal with the violence, Latin American leaders often resort to mano dura, the iron fist. They impose states of emergency, which may last indefinitely; they send the army into the streets; they carry out indiscriminate mass arrests. Mano dura has been championed by El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, who has locked up almost 80,000 people—over 1% of the population—in the past two years. The murder rate has plunged. Officials from across the region praise and seek to copy what they call the “Bukele model”. They shouldn’t.

Recommended

WATCH: Childish Columbia Grad Rips Up Degree in Futile Protest of 'Genocide' in Gaza
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The murder rate plunged. The Economist admits as much, and that it was because El Salvador's president locked up a lot of people.

And other countries shouldn't emulate this?

Cool story, bro.

But never fear, the Community Note put this into perspective:

El Salvador's iron-fist gang crackdown led to murders dropping by 70% in 2023.

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/el-salvador-says-murders-fell-70-2023-it-cracked-down-gangs-2024-01-03/


In our world, that's an effective policy.

Pretty much.

'You're tired. This is why sleeping won't work.'

Heh. Excellent point.

The Left -- and let's be honest, that includes 99% of the media -- love criminals. Not only because it's clickbait for their jobs, but because it's their political belief.

Advertisement

Lying is what they do best.

Exactly.

A major tool.

Correct. Zero recidivism.

They don't want effective policies.

They want things that make them feel good and consolidate their political power.

And the Left chose the latter.

And to lie. Don't forget the lying.

Yes, they are.

Advertisement

All of this.

It's less mind boggling when you realize they hate law and order and the average citizen.

They prefer the criminals.

And we'll leave you with that, because he's the man responsible for a 70% drop in crime in El Salvador.

He's right. The Economist is wrong. End of story.

Tags: CRIME LAW ENFORCEMENT THE ECONOMIST VIOLENCE
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

WATCH: Childish Columbia Grad Rips Up Degree in Futile Protest of 'Genocide' in Gaza
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jake Sullivan Says No President Has Stood Stronger With Israel Than Joe Biden
Brett T.
No One Is Safe in the Big Apple: Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted in NYC
Amy Curtis
Pro-Hamas Protest BACKFIRE: DEI Axed for More Police Funding in 'Huge Win for the Patriots at UNC'
Doug P.
DNC's Effort to Shore Up Biden's Labor Union Cred Collides With Reality
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Childish Columbia Grad Rips Up Degree in Futile Protest of 'Genocide' in Gaza Amy Curtis
Advertisement