Forget Yoga: USA Today Reports on Women Signing up for 'Rage Rituals'

We're going to go ahead and hazard a guess that this is a thing among white female liberals. USA Today says that women are signing up for something called "rage rituals," where the scream at the sky and beat the ground with sticks and then hug it out. For a quote about how this expands women's capacity for joy, they went to the author of "IntuWitchin"

Advertisement

Women are signing up for rage rituals as a way to release suppressed emotions and reconnect with themselves. https://t.co/JhOoscMb4s pic.twitter.com/7OK82LfybU — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 10, 2024

Charles Trepany reports:

Kimberly Helmus still gets chills thinking about her first rage ritual. Two-and-a-half years ago after her divorce, the cybersecurity engineer embarked on a retreat to Scotland with Mia Banducci − an author and self-described "Spiritual Fairy Godmother," better known online as Mia Magik. As part of the retreat, Banducci held a rage ritual: a ceremony in which participants scream and beat large sticks on the ground in the woods. Participants are encouraged to think of people and experiences that have wronged them and to scream and swing the sticks for at least 20 minutes, or until they can no longer move their arms. Rage rituals have garnered attention on TikTok, where they've resonated, particularly with women. In comments, women describe how moving it is to see other women embody their anger − an emotion experts say society often discourages women from expressing.

Mia Banducci says her retreats cost between $2,000 and $4,000, but you can get a one-day experience for just $222.

The white bitches are not okay — ❤️ Duchess of Remembrance 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) May 12, 2024

This is easier than personal accountability — InfosecMike (@SamSecGuy) May 11, 2024

Mental illness. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 12, 2024

Women: We are strong, independent warriors.



Also women: We are emotionally fragile and need our own spaces to scream and get in touch with our inner selves. — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 (@CKnobb) May 11, 2024

Jesus. Isn't there a man there to tell them to calm down? — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) May 11, 2024

White leftist women. They're also the only ones to take their kids to drag story hour events. What's wrong with them? — fortuanteson (@fortuanteson) May 11, 2024

That’s just sad. Western women are soft. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 11, 2024

This is the whitest thing that I’ve ever seen. — Aurelian of Rome 🕌 (@AurelianofRome) May 12, 2024

I thought women were better than men and more suited to run everything. What happened? — STANG: EVIL INDUSTRIALIST (@hydromerchant) May 12, 2024

Advertisement

If you have time and funding for a rage ritual, you're doing nothing with your life, hence the rage.

Funny how that works. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) May 12, 2024

Thank god they can vote — PdV (@peterdevietien) May 12, 2024

If men were doing this, the tenor of coverage would be completely panicked. Why does everyone suddenly think this is a healthy way to deal with anger because women are doing it, lol? — Chris McKeever (@chrismckeever) May 12, 2024

If men were doing it, they'd just be sharing their toxic masculinity. But men have no need for rage rituals because we live in a patriarchy and everything's great.

***