You know, it’s really difficult to raise a woke toddler without the media’s help in forcing politics down your kids’ throats. Thank goodness for outlets like TIME, who’s put together a handy guide to explaining the killing of terrorist kingpin Qasem Soleimani to your kids:

Spoiler alert: Donald Trump is the villain of this story.

This really clears things up, TIME. Thanks!

It’s impressive, really. Pathetic and predictable, but still impressive.

No kidding. Apparently Bobby Lewis doesn’t realize the sort of ridiculousness he’s defending.

And you know what? If your kids do ask about Soleimani for some reason, you shouldn’t need a guide from TIME to explain him.

 

There’s really only one explanation necessary, and it’s a simple one:

Easy-peasy.

