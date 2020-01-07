You know, it’s really difficult to raise a woke toddler without the media’s help in forcing politics down your kids’ throats. Thank goodness for outlets like TIME, who’s put together a handy guide to explaining the killing of terrorist kingpin Qasem Soleimani to your kids:

If you need help talking with the children in your life about the aftermath of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani's killing, @timeforkids has a guide to explaining the topic https://t.co/wCOV3m5a2B — TIME (@TIME) January 7, 2020

Spoiler alert: Donald Trump is the villain of this story.

From @TIME’s guide on “how to talk to your kids” about the Suleimani strike, which is a real thing pic.twitter.com/RkCf1yu9fA — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 7, 2020

Time’s advice, continued: Tell your kid Trump just did the most extreme shit possible pic.twitter.com/GbjXFWpEPP — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 7, 2020

This really clears things up, TIME. Thanks!

It’s impressive, really. Pathetic and predictable, but still impressive.

yes, how absolutely dare time magazine publish a very short guide for explaining complicated international relations to small children. the inhumane audacity of it all https://t.co/Tytozwkq46 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 7, 2020

When someone's sarcasm is accidentally correct. https://t.co/MV8ysJXVCr — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 7, 2020

No kidding. Apparently Bobby Lewis doesn’t realize the sort of ridiculousness he’s defending.

MARYANDJOSEPH this is ridiculous — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 7, 2020

There is literally no need for this. — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) January 7, 2020

Hey, call me crazy, when when my daughters were small, I tried to shield them from bad news. — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) January 7, 2020

And you know what? If your kids do ask about Soleimani for some reason, you shouldn’t need a guide from TIME to explain him.

"we sent him upstate to a nice farm." https://t.co/PeR8jyVcLj — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 7, 2020

"Do you remember what happened to the hamster we used to have? It's like that." — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 7, 2020

"We put him down for a dirt nap." https://t.co/trMh2SJ4GB — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 7, 2020

There’s really only one explanation necessary, and it’s a simple one:

Easy-peasy.