You know, it’s really difficult to raise a woke toddler without the media’s help in forcing politics down your kids’ throats. Thank goodness for outlets like TIME, who’s put together a handy guide to explaining the killing of terrorist kingpin Qasem Soleimani to your kids:
If you need help talking with the children in your life about the aftermath of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani's killing, @timeforkids has a guide to explaining the topic https://t.co/wCOV3m5a2B
— TIME (@TIME) January 7, 2020
Spoiler alert: Donald Trump is the villain of this story.
From @TIME’s guide on “how to talk to your kids” about the Suleimani strike, which is a real thing pic.twitter.com/RkCf1yu9fA
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 7, 2020
Time’s advice, continued: Tell your kid Trump just did the most extreme shit possible pic.twitter.com/GbjXFWpEPP
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 7, 2020
This really clears things up, TIME. Thanks!
They keep outdoing themselves. https://t.co/gi8vNNyiPQ
— neontaster (@neontaster) January 7, 2020
It’s impressive, really. Pathetic and predictable, but still impressive.
yes, how absolutely dare time magazine publish a very short guide for explaining complicated international relations to small children. the inhumane audacity of it all https://t.co/Tytozwkq46
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 7, 2020
When someone's sarcasm is accidentally correct. https://t.co/MV8ysJXVCr
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 7, 2020
No kidding. Apparently Bobby Lewis doesn’t realize the sort of ridiculousness he’s defending.
MARYANDJOSEPH this is ridiculous
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 7, 2020
There is literally no need for this.
— 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) January 7, 2020
Hey, call me crazy, when when my daughters were small, I tried to shield them from bad news.
— It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) January 7, 2020
And you know what? If your kids do ask about Soleimani for some reason, you shouldn’t need a guide from TIME to explain him.
"we sent him upstate to a nice farm." https://t.co/PeR8jyVcLj
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 7, 2020
"Do you remember what happened to the hamster we used to have? It's like that."
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 7, 2020
"We put him down for a dirt nap." https://t.co/trMh2SJ4GB
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 7, 2020
There’s really only one explanation necessary, and it’s a simple one:
Easy-peasy.
My generation watched World War II movies on the 4:30 Movie, we did not need explained to us why you need to kill the bad guys so they stop murdering innocent people. https://t.co/5XUqa0K3wg
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 7, 2020