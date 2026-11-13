Since Chris Van Hollen Thinks He Should Be Senate Leader, Video of Rubio DOG-WALKING HIM Goes Viral

Senator Chris Van Hollen just declared he’s running for Senate Majority Leader, insisting Americans want Democrats to “unrig” an economy stacked against working people. The announcement lands with a certain irony for a senator whose signature recent moment involved flying to El Salvador to sit down with a deported MS-13 suspect — complete with the viral photo of margaritas on the table that Bukele and Marco Rubio have never let him live down.

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While Van Hollen frames himself as the answer to political corruption and a system that hurts ordinary Americans, critics are already pointing out that his highest-profile advocacy lately has been for a man the Trump administration called a gang member and human trafficker.

And of course, this video of Marco Rubio decimating Van Hollen is making the rounds on X:

"We deported gang members... including the one you had a margarita with." https://t.co/vBTXQ023uS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 13, 2026

So good.

@greg_price11 Flew all the way to El Salvador to share margaritas with a deportee and now he wants to run the whole Senate. Some resume Chris — The People’s Pulse (@PeoplesPulsePod) November 13, 2026

@greg_price11 His special Margaritamigo. — 1hepcat (@1_hep_cat) November 13, 2026

The guy having a bromance with an illegal accused of domestic violence and human trafficking thinks he should be Senate Leader.

Alrighty then.

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