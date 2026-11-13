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Since Chris Van Hollen Thinks He Should Be Senate Leader, Video of Rubio DOG-WALKING HIM Goes Viral

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 13, 2026 3:00 PM
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Since Chris Van Hollen Thinks He Should Be Senate Leader, Video of Rubio DOG-WALKING HIM Goes Viral
Sam J. - Twitchy

Senator Chris Van Hollen just declared he’s running for Senate Majority Leader, insisting Americans want Democrats to “unrig” an economy stacked against working people. The announcement lands with a certain irony for a senator whose signature recent moment involved flying to El Salvador to sit down with a deported MS-13 suspect — complete with the viral photo of margaritas on the table that Bukele and Marco Rubio have never let him live down. 

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While Van Hollen frames himself as the answer to political corruption and a system that hurts ordinary Americans, critics are already pointing out that his highest-profile advocacy lately has been for a man the Trump administration called a gang member and human trafficker.

And of course, this video of Marco Rubio decimating Van Hollen is making the rounds on X:

So good.

The guy having a bromance with an illegal accused of domestic violence and human trafficking thinks he should be Senate Leader. 

Alrighty then.

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