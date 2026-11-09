This Guy Would Perfectly Represent Democrat 'Priorities' As Senate Majority Leader

The Democrats will gain control of the House and Senate on January 3, and there's already some jostling going on for leadership roles. As you know, the ever-expanding socialist/DSA wing of the party is looking to replace Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, and when it comes to the next Senate majority leader, Politico is reporting that Abrego Garcia's margarita drinkin' buddy, Chris Van Hollen, might throw his sombrero into the ring.

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New in @playbookdc: A person familiar with Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s thinking about running for majority leader told Playbook he’s “received an outpouring of calls and is now in active listening mode. The door is not shut.” https://t.co/bMLp94q4mn — Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 9, 2026

That would be the most symbolic choice for Senate majority leader for the Democrats considering that he prioritizes criminal illegals over American citizens.

Dude loves to put criminal illegal aliens before American citizens so he’d be a perfect pick for Dem leader https://t.co/T40NufadYB — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 9, 2026

Yep, there would be no better representation of the Democrat Party has become than the guy who slaps Angel Families in the face on a daily basis while trying to protect the Left's most cherished demographic which is criminal illegal aliens.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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