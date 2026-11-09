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This Guy Would Perfectly Represent Democrat 'Priorities' As Senate Majority Leader

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 09, 2026 10:30 AM
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This Guy Would Perfectly Represent Democrat 'Priorities' As Senate Majority Leader
X/@ChrisVanHollen

The Democrats will gain control of the House and Senate on January 3, and there's already some jostling going on for leadership roles. As you know, the ever-expanding socialist/DSA wing of the party is looking to replace Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, and when it comes to the next Senate majority leader, Politico is reporting that Abrego Garcia's margarita drinkin' buddy, Chris Van Hollen, might throw his sombrero into the ring. 

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That would be the most symbolic choice for Senate majority leader for the Democrats considering that he prioritizes criminal illegals over American citizens. 

Yep, there would be no better representation of the Democrat Party has become than the guy who slaps Angel Families in the face on a daily basis while trying to protect the Left's most cherished demographic which is criminal illegal aliens. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | ILLEGAL ALIEN | SENATE

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