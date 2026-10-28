Rubio Drops the Hammer: Cuban Official Who Got Froggy With Ambassador Waltz at the UN Is Expelled

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just said 'not on my watch' and 'not in my United States'.

🚨 WOW! Sec. Marco Rubio has FORMALLY EXPELLED the Cuban official who tried intimidating Amb. Mike Waltz and assaulting an American at the UN "Sec. Rubio SIGNED the paperwork to EJECT the Cuban diplomat that thought he could shove and try to assault one of our American diplomats." 🔥 "They thought they could intimidate ME and my diplomats. I'm a 27-year Green Beret." "HE'S GONE. He's going to be on a plane to Havana in the next 24 hours!" Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and his entourage tried to play tough guy at the United Nations — and within hours, Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz made sure they FAFO'd! The commies are just furious that the truth is coming out. Their corruption is exposed and freedom is coming to Cuba 🇺🇸🇨🇺 This is Donald Trump's America, where foreign communists are expelled when they act like this! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2026

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A Cuban official tried to get froggy yesterday with Ambassador Mike Waltz. Waltz told him to have a seat several times but the official continued to come at Waltz.

Coming soon, random judge in Idaho tries to stop this — TruthHurts (@TruthHurtsTKV) October 28, 2026

Probably.

I love this so much. — GAgirl1967 says GO DAWGS ❤️🖤❤️ (@SavvyTamz_57) October 28, 2026

Marco Rubio is not having it.

@EricLDaugh Marco knows the Castro regime better than anyone, and he just answered with a pen. Per Waltz, a Cuban diplomat shoved an American at the UN and now has 24 hours to catch a flight to Havana. Lay a hand on an American and Rubio signs your ticket home. 🇺🇸 — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) October 28, 2026

@EricLDaugh Marco will be given the honor of planting the American Flag On Cuba.. What a beautiful American Resort Destination that place will become.. — SmileyJo (@SmileyPatriot76) October 28, 2026

Maybe one day.

@EricLDaugh Cuba's regime blames the US embargo for everything. Meanwhile Waltz pointed out at the UN that two Castro Rolexes cost about $40K, roughly 55 years of the average Cuban wage. The embargo isn't the problem. The regime is. — Nathan Brumand (@NBrumand) October 28, 2026

The regime is to blame for the state of their country.

@EricLDaugh Cuba's regime shows up at the UN to lecture America on human rights, and its delegation tries to snatch a US staffer's phone. Waltz says he's on a plane to Havana within 24 hours. Lay hands on an American here, enjoy your one-way ticket. — YungMaga (@MAGAmutiny) October 28, 2026

These people have some nerve.

@EricLDaugh Rubio signed the paperwork and that Cuban 'diplomat' who shoved an American at the UN is gone. Under Biden they'da gotten a sternly worded memo. This is how you treat folks who put hands on Americans. #UN — AmericaFirst (@GoNoles247) October 28, 2026

The Biden administration probably would have agreed with the Cuban official.

@EricLDaugh Good. A diplomatic visa isn't a license to put hands on an American. Secretary Rubio knows the Cuban regime better than anyone in this town, and he just showed their man the door. Ambassador Waltz should never have to tolerate that at the UN. — Cam Erickson (@camerickson) October 28, 2026

Period.

@EricLDaugh he was worried about his personal space. rubio found him an entire island of it — Jon Holland (@JonHolland1776) October 28, 2026

Problem solved.

@EricLDaugh A nation that suffers its envoys to be insulted invites the second insult. Secretary Rubio did right to send the man home, for the dignity of America in the councils of the world must be guarded as closely as her borders. — George Washington (@1stPOTUS1776) October 28, 2026

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