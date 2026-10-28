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Rubio Drops the Hammer: Cuban Official Who Got Froggy With Ambassador Waltz at the UN Is Expelled

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 28, 2026 9:30 AM
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Rubio Drops the Hammer: Cuban Official Who Got Froggy With Ambassador Waltz at the UN Is Expelled
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just said 'not on my watch' and 'not in my United States'.

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A Cuban official tried to get froggy yesterday with Ambassador Mike Waltz. Waltz told him to have a seat several times but the official continued to come at Waltz. 

Probably.

Marco Rubio is not having it.

Maybe one day.

The regime is to blame for the state of their country. 

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These people have some nerve.

The Biden administration probably would have agreed with the Cuban official.

Period.

Problem solved.

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Never back down. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics CUBA | DONALD TRUMP | FOREIGN POLICY | MARCO RUBIO | UNITED NATIONS

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