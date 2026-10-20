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Not THAT Kind of Abdul: Abdul El-Sayed's RACISM Against His Own People Would Make Biden PROUD -WATCH

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 20, 2026 11:25 AM
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Not THAT Kind of Abdul: Abdul El-Sayed's RACISM Against His Own People Would Make Biden PROUD -WATCH
Grok

Remember when Biden talked about how you couldn't go into a 7-11 without hearing an Indian accent? It was only one of his many 'colorful' (pun intended) colloquialisms that he shared over the years reminding us all just how racist he and the Democrat Party really are.

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Sort of like when he told black Americans that Republicans wanted to put them all back in chains?

Yeah. Biden was ... special.

But even HE would likely blush if he heard what Abdul El-Sayed had to say about other 'Abduls.' 

Watch this:

It's very entertaining to watch his entire campaign implode because he has an issue with black voters. In trying to pander to them, he's self-destructing in real time.

*POPCORN*

This one is going to stick.

Oh, man.

He's the ugliest type of politician, and considering his party has people like Elizabeth Warren, that's really saying a lot.

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He absolutely will SAY whatever it takes.

He's desperate so yeah, those internals must look REALLY bad.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BLACK LIVES MATTER | CIVIL RIGHTS | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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