Not THAT Kind of Abdul: Abdul El-Sayed's RACISM Against His Own People Would Make Biden PROUD -WATCH

Remember when Biden talked about how you couldn't go into a 7-11 without hearing an Indian accent? It was only one of his many 'colorful' (pun intended) colloquialisms that he shared over the years reminding us all just how racist he and the Democrat Party really are.

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Sort of like when he told black Americans that Republicans wanted to put them all back in chains?

Yeah. Biden was ... special.

But even HE would likely blush if he heard what Abdul El-Sayed had to say about other 'Abduls.'

Watch this:

Abdul El-Sayed to black voters: I am not like your "gas station Abdul" who hates blacks, catcalls women This reeks of desperation https://t.co/HfzrKViid9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2026

It's very entertaining to watch his entire campaign implode because he has an issue with black voters. In trying to pander to them, he's self-destructing in real time.

*POPCORN*

@EndWokeness “Gas station Abdul” 🤷‍♂️ @LauraLoomer https://t.co/EFw06NP3as — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) October 20, 2026

This one is going to stick.

@EndWokeness You’ll never guess what he ordered during this interview. — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) October 20, 2026

Oh, man.

@EndWokeness So now he trashes his “brothers” who are…gas station Abdul’s. With friends like that… — Kevin Brady (@FreedFish52) October 20, 2026

He's the ugliest type of politician, and considering his party has people like Elizabeth Warren, that's really saying a lot.

@EndWokeness https://t.co/qkaxH1jGji — Nick Rogue 😀 (@Nick_Rogue_) October 20, 2026

@EndWokeness https://t.co/1F83E4AYZv — Silence Dogood 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@Poor_Richard) October 20, 2026

He absolutely will SAY whatever it takes.

@EndWokeness For him to do that his internal polling must not be doing well. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 20, 2026

He's desperate so yeah, those internals must look REALLY bad.

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