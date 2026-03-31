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*SNORT* Zohran Mamdani White Knighting for Trans Community on Trans Visibility Day Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Today is Trans Visibility Day.

Because, you know, we're not inundated with the trans agenda nonsense nearly enough, or something. Guess we should just be glad it didn't fall on Easter again.

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Remember when Biden brought a bunch of them to the White House?

So much decency ... 

Post continues:

... not a political issue.

We’re fighting for a city where every trans New Yorker can live openly, safely, and with joy.

Just not women who don't want to share their bathrooms, locker room, and other private spaces with wack-job men who like to play dress-up and pretend to be women.

Right, if only Democrats spent more time talking about trans people.

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Won't someone please think of the poor trans community not being visible enough!

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NEW YORK TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+ ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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