SNORT* Zohran Mamdani White Knighting for Trans Community on Trans Visibility Day Goes REALLY Wrong

Today is Trans Visibility Day.

Because, you know, we're not inundated with the trans agenda nonsense nearly enough, or something. Guess we should just be glad it didn't fall on Easter again.

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Remember when Biden brought a bunch of them to the White House?

So much decency ...

Today is Trans Day of Visibility.



Trans, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people have always been here — from the hijra of India to the Diné nádleehi to the leaders who built the modern LGBTQIA+ movement here in New York.



Your existence is not up for debate. Your lives are… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 31, 2026

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... not a political issue. We’re fighting for a city where every trans New Yorker can live openly, safely, and with joy.

Just not women who don't want to share their bathrooms, locker room, and other private spaces with wack-job men who like to play dress-up and pretend to be women.

I think we’d all agree that if there’s one thing the Democrats haven’t been doing enough of it’s making trans people and trans issues more visible in our day to day discourse https://t.co/ouoi9gyaAL — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 31, 2026

Right, if only Democrats spent more time talking about trans people.

A generational talent in ragebaiting https://t.co/aS77NMXLVo — Anna Khachiyan (@annakhachiyan) March 31, 2026

Imagine unironically saying that the problem the "Trans" community suffers from is *lack* of visibility. lol



Approximately 145–155 days of the year (about 40% of the year) are dedicated to matters of 2LGBTQIA+ ideology.



It's no longer visibility @NYCMayor. It's tyranny of a… https://t.co/7ulenFIoW2 pic.twitter.com/Iu9yhk4tCP — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 31, 2026

Won't someone please think of the poor trans community not being visible enough!

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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