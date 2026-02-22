BREAKING: Secret Service Shoots and Kills Armed Man Entering Secure Perimeter at Mar-a-Lago

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:36 AM on February 22, 2026
Townhall Media

An armed man was shot and killed by Secret Service this morning when he entered the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago.

Scary.

From the AP:

The U.S. Secret Service announced Sunday that an armed man was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Although Trump often spends weekends at his resort, he was at the White House during this incident. First lady Melania Trump was also with the president at the White House on Saturday night.

The name of the person who was shot has not been released. According to the Secret Service, he was “observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.” The incident took place at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

They do know who the man is:

The suspect, who was in his early 20s and from North Carolina, was reported missing a few days ago by his family. Investigators believe he left North Carolina and headed south, picking up a shotgun along the way, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. The box for the gun was recovered in his vehicle, Guglielmi said. The man drove through the north gate of Mar-a-Lago as another vehicle was exiting and was confronted by Secret Service agents, Guglielmi said. The agents confronted the armed man and he was fatally shot. Investigators are working to compile a psychological profile and a motive is still under investigation.

Motive. Hrm. 

While we know it would be premature for us to say anything for certain about his motive ... we have a pretty good idea about what it was. 

###

ASSOCIATED PRESS FLORIDA WHITE HOUSE

