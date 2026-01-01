A New Year's Message From Twitchy Managing Editor Sam Janney

Happy New Year, Twitchy fam!

As we welcome 2026 with fireworks, champagne (or bourbon) toasts, and maybe a few resolutions we'll break by January 15th (or is that just me), I wanted to take a moment to pause and say thank you ... from the bottom of my dead, evil, cold, snarky, fussy, cranky, conservative heart ... to every single one of you who clicks, reads, shares, comments, and laughs (or rages) along with us here at Twitchy.

Advertisement

Even that one guy. You think he's figured out who he is yet?

2025 was a wild ride. Shew!

We watched the political landscape shift in ways no one saw coming, exposed more media meltdowns than we can count, and celebrated the sweet, sweet ratio justice that only X can deliver. Through it all, you've been there with us - our loyal readers, our VIP members, our commenters who drop truth bombs in our comments. You make this site what it is: a fearless, fun, no-holds-barred corner of the internet where conservatives can call out the nonsense without apology. Your support keeps the lights on, the stories flowing, and the left perpetually triggered. For that, I'm eternally grateful.

But none of this magic happens without our incredible team - the chaotic, crazy, maniacal crew of social media junkies who scour X day and night to bring you the best (and worst) of 'who said what.' I'm proud to work alongside some of the sharpest, funniest, and most dedicated writers in the business. And bonus, THEY ACTUALLY SHOWER!

I think.

First, a massive shoutout to my fellow editors: Doug P., the powerhouse who never misses a beat on the biggest stories and keeps us going; Brett T., our ratio king with an uncanny knack for spotting the perfect takedown; and Jacob B., who quietly keeps everything running smoothly behind the scenes.

And then there's our insane yet awesome freelance squad - the heart and soul that makes Twitchy so dynamic. Aaron Walker, always ready with legal eagle insights; Amy and Amy Curtis (who went on to do great things at Townhall), bringing fire and fury to every post; Fuzzy Chimp, delivering on the Monday Meme Madness EVERY SINGLE WEEK; Gordon Kushner, spotting the hypocrisy from a mile away; Grateful Calvin, keeping us grounded in gratitude and grit while he cleans barnacles from the Twitchy yacht; JustMindy, whose posts are pure gold; Laura W., slaying with style and substance; and Rick Robinson, the rowdy voice we all love.

These maniacs aren't just writers - they're warriors in the culture war, agents of chaos, and defenders of common sense. Rage curators, if you will. I couldn't be prouder of the content we produce together.

Working with them is an absolute joy most of the time. Ahem.

Hey, I'm honest to a fault; you all know that.

As we step into 2026, know that Twitchy will be right here - faster, funnier, and fiercer than ever. We're committed to bringing you the truth with a side of sass, because that's what you deserve.

Advertisement

So here's to you, dear readers: May your year be filled with health, happiness, epic wins for common sense, and plenty of leftist tears to sip on. Thank you for making Twitchy your go-to spot for snarky conservative commentary.

We couldn't do it without you.

Cheers to 2026 - let's make it legendary!

With gratitude and a whole lot of snark,

Sam Janney

Managing Editor, Twitchy

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!