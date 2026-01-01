Scott Jennings Drops Receipts on Hosts Denying Tim Walz Linked Fraud Probes to...
MeidasTouch Dork SUPER STOKED Over 4 Kids in Somali Daycare Shows Just How...
VIP
The 2025 Primetime Cable Ratings Are Out, and YIKES for the Lib Nets
Quality 'Learing' Center Adds New 'Touches' to Prove YES, THEY ARE OPEN and...
BOOMITY! Harmeet K. Dhillon BODIES Washington AG Who Straight-Up Threatened Peeps Investig...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Has a SLIGHT Change in Tone About Taxpayer Dollars Being...
Julie Kelly Shares DOOZY of a Thread Detailing Jack Smith's Newly Released...
TOOL BAG Aaron Rupar TROUNCED for Deliberately Cropping Charity Context From Auction to...
Somali Daycare Claiming Important Docs Were STOLEN Shows Where Thief Entered, There's Just...
VIP
Zohran Mamdani Appoints Man Who Defended Mahmoud Khalil as NYC Chief Counsel
Covenant Shooter Didn't Want to Kill the Black Community, Which Is in Despair...
'Who Needs the Americans?': The Future Is a European Army
Jennifer Welch Jumps on Anti-Israel Conspiracy Bandwagon
Even Jack Smith Has Helped Make Lib Journos' Fawning over Jan. 6 Committee's...

A New Year's Message From Twitchy Managing Editor Sam Janney

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on January 01, 2026
Twitchy

Happy New Year, Twitchy fam!

As we welcome 2026 with fireworks, champagne (or bourbon) toasts, and maybe a few resolutions we'll break by January 15th (or is that just me), I wanted to take a moment to pause and say thank you ... from the bottom of my dead, evil, cold, snarky, fussy, cranky, conservative heart ... to every single one of you who clicks, reads, shares, comments, and laughs (or rages) along with us here at Twitchy.

Advertisement

Even that one guy. You think he's figured out who he is yet?

2025 was a wild ride. Shew!

We watched the political landscape shift in ways no one saw coming, exposed more media meltdowns than we can count, and celebrated the sweet, sweet ratio justice that only X can deliver. Through it all, you've been there with us - our loyal readers, our VIP members, our commenters who drop truth bombs in our comments. You make this site what it is: a fearless, fun, no-holds-barred corner of the internet where conservatives can call out the nonsense without apology. Your support keeps the lights on, the stories flowing, and the left perpetually triggered. For that, I'm eternally grateful.

But none of this magic happens without our incredible team - the chaotic, crazy, maniacal crew of social media junkies who scour X day and night to bring you the best (and worst) of 'who said what.' I'm proud to work alongside some of the sharpest, funniest, and most dedicated writers in the business. And bonus, THEY ACTUALLY SHOWER!

I think.

First, a massive shoutout to my fellow editors: Doug P., the powerhouse who never misses a beat on the biggest stories and keeps us going; Brett T., our ratio king with an uncanny knack for spotting the perfect takedown; and Jacob B., who quietly keeps everything running smoothly behind the scenes.

Recommended

Quality 'Learing' Center Adds New 'Touches' to Prove YES, THEY ARE OPEN and TOTES Legit and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And then there's our insane yet awesome freelance squad - the heart and soul that makes Twitchy so dynamic. Aaron Walker, always ready with legal eagle insights; Amy and Amy Curtis (who went on to do great things at Townhall), bringing fire and fury to every post; Fuzzy Chimp, delivering on the Monday Meme Madness EVERY SINGLE WEEK; Gordon Kushner, spotting the hypocrisy from a mile away; Grateful Calvin, keeping us grounded in gratitude and grit while he cleans barnacles from the Twitchy yacht; JustMindy, whose posts are pure gold; Laura W., slaying with style and substance; and Rick Robinson, the rowdy voice we all love.

These maniacs aren't just writers - they're warriors in the culture war, agents of chaos, and defenders of common sense. Rage curators, if you will. I couldn't be prouder of the content we produce together.

Working with them is an absolute joy most of the time. Ahem.

Hey, I'm honest to a fault; you all know that. 

As we step into 2026, know that Twitchy will be right here - faster, funnier, and fiercer than ever. We're committed to bringing you the truth with a side of sass, because that's what you deserve.

Advertisement

So here's to you, dear readers: May your year be filled with health, happiness, epic wins for common sense, and plenty of leftist tears to sip on. Thank you for making Twitchy your go-to spot for snarky conservative commentary. 

We couldn't do it without you.

Cheers to 2026 - let's make it legendary!

With gratitude and a whole lot of snark,
Sam Janney
Managing Editor, Twitchy

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Quality 'Learing' Center Adds New 'Touches' to Prove YES, THEY ARE OPEN and TOTES Legit and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Drops Receipts on Hosts Denying Tim Walz Linked Fraud Probes to 'White Supremacy'
Doug P.
Julie Kelly Shares DOOZY of a Thread Detailing Jack Smith's Newly Released Transcript Lie by DAMNING Lie
Sam J.
BOOMITY! Harmeet K. Dhillon BODIES Washington AG Who Straight-Up Threatened Peeps Investigating FRAUD
Sam J.
MeidasTouch Dork SUPER STOKED Over 4 Kids in Somali Daycare Shows Just How Far GONE the Left REALLY Is
Sam J.
Somali Daycare Claiming Important Docs Were STOLEN Shows Where Thief Entered, There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Quality 'Learing' Center Adds New 'Touches' to Prove YES, THEY ARE OPEN and TOTES Legit and LOL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement