Will It Be Crazy or CRAZIER?! WATCH LIVE Election Results for NYC Democrat Mayoral Primary From Twitchy

All eyes are on crazies in New York City this evening as we watch the NYC Mayor Democratic Primary results roll in. Democrats are choosing between a guy who stuck very sick people with COVID into nursing homes and a socialist who once rapped about his love for Hamas terror-funding group, "Holy Land Five."

Way to pick 'em, Democrats. As if New York City wasn't already a disaster area.

Polls close at 9 PM ET. Follow along with us as we watch the results come in, live:

