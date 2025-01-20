Better Lawyer Up, Sandy: Libs of TikTok Lights Up AOC for Her Deranged...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

It’s Morning in America.

Today, January 20, 2025, America is entering a new era of awesomeness —a Golden Era if you will—of strength and prosperity with the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 47th president of the United States. 

Let's say that one more time, Donald J. Trump is the 47th president of the United States.

Trump Trump Dance GIF 

That being said, President Trump’s triumphant return to the Oval Office is just the first step in our fight to restore America’s greatness.

The Biden-Harris administration has left nothing but turmoil in its wake. Our economy has stalled, Americans across the country are reeling from natural disasters, our enemies are emboldened, the southern border is wide open, our college campuses and Ivy League universities have become safe havens for antisemitism and terrorist sympathizers, and our reputation on the world stage has been tarnished. 

In other words, Joe and Kamala really sucked at their jobs and so did everyone who worked for and with them. They honestly couldn't have sucked more if they tried, but I digress.

Luckily, all of this starts to change next week, but it won’t be easy.

Democrats and their leftist mouth-breathers in the mainstream media are going to spend every minute of every day of the next four years being completely annoying while lying about the new administration and trying to block President Trump’s agenda, an agenda that more than 77 million Americans voted for. 

You know, the MANDATE? Democrats HATE IT when we remind them he has a MANDATE.

So we here at Twitchy are ready to keep pushing back against the lies and fake narratives from our "pals" in ... wait for it ... you know what's coming ... the FAKE NEWS.

President Trump is the right man to bring America back from the precipice of disaster, and just like him, Twitchy has a mission: to report the truth, deliver news you can trust, and make every single person, group, organization, and outlet look stupid for trying to get in our way. As we did while under threat from the Biden-Harris Administration and Big Tech, we won’t back down from continuing to hold the radical left accountable, telling the truth about President Trump’s achievements, and combatting the lies against him WHILE pointing, laughing, and smiling at the haters.

But to carry out and accomplish our mission, we need your direct support.

By becoming a VIP member, you will not only become one of our very favorite people on the planet (it's true) BUT you will directly fund our snarky reporting efforts, and allow us to be a bastion of truth and a real pain in the backside to the leftist "legacy" media during a critical turning point in the fight to Save America.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off a VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership.

Yes, 74% off which almost makes it FREE. True story, I did a double-take when I saw this offer ... don't let this opportunity pass you by.

Help us celebrate the return of President Donald J. Trump today and join us as we Make America Great Again.

