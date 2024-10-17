The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This...
Check Out All the Super RAD and Totally Awesome New Perks We're Offering With VIP PLATINUM!

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:03 PM on October 17, 2024
D'Souza Media

Hey HEY to our very favorite most totally rad awesome VIP Members! 

Nearly five years ago (time FLIES), Twitchy launched our VIP and VIP Gold memberships. It's been really humbling to have the support from our readers and watch our community grow. We want to thank our current VIP and VIP Gold members from the bottom of our hearts. We would not have been able to survive and fight back against the lies and censorship from Big Tech and the radical left without your direct support.

Part of what makes Twitchy VIP and VIP Gold so special is the intelligent, freedom-loving (and dazzlingly good looking) readers like you who make up our community and support our reporting. That’s why when you told us what you wanted next, we listened.

Hey, it happens.

As we announced last week, VIP membership options are expanding, with even more can’t-miss benefits! We also launched our long-awaited and highly-requested Townhall Media merch store! The Twitchy swag is the bomb (and yes, yes we ARE biased)

Benefits of VIP Platinum include

  • Direct messaging with your favorite authors at Twitchy and the other Townhall Media sites, including Townhall, PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, and Bearing Arms. It's as simple as logging into your account and clicking "Compose" for direct access to our writers. Sign up today and message me! I'd love to hear from you. 
  • Access to ALL the content at the sites listed above. 
  • Access to dozens of must-watch movies and shows on the all-new TownhallTV. Stream documentaries by some of the most influential conservatives today—including the ones the left has blacklisted. Coming soon: Dinesh D'Souza's latest film, "Vindicating Trump." Here's a preview: 

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
The film has a 98% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating, so you're not going to want to miss it!

  • A $25 gift code to our brand new Townhall Media store and a LIFETIME discount on merch from all the Townhall Media sites. You're not going to want to miss the Twitchy gear!


With the election less than a month away, now's the time to join the fight and support conservative media so that together, we can save the beautiful America we all love. Will you stand with us? 

Use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off your new VIP Platinum membership!

