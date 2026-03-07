CA Principal Lets Man Fleeing ICE—Including Assault and DV Charges—Hide on Campus with Students Present

If you have a child in American public school, you know the security procedures around most high schools. Parents and other visitors can't get past gates and school personnel without showing identification and explaining the reason for their visit. This is to protect children from people who seek to do them harm. Apparently, one school in San Diego, California doesn't care as much about student safety as they do about progressive politics.

Advertisement

ICE chased Arturo, aka Flaming Fabio, into a school. Arturo is a well-known agitator and obstructionist.



I've posted dozens of his videos in the last year where he harasses and impedes ICE operations in the Southern California region. https://t.co/6OB4xg3v2j pic.twitter.com/PeJSgekqFg — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) March 7, 2026

This man was being chased by ICE. He has a criminal record a mile long. The suspect ran into a school. The principal (who should be protecting children) allowed this criminal in the school and then harbored him.

Video of the event that the agitator recorded himself. Regardless of the ICE situation - this is going to raise all sorts of questions for this school principal. A random man running from law enforcement was allowed into the campus - no questions asked. That can’t happen, period. https://t.co/fJKz0lElJC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 7, 2026

Literally, this principal allowed someone to come in the school just to keep them from being arrested.

NEW: ICE says while they were running an operation in San Diego, a known agitator with a criminal history including assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, & domestic violence interfered with ICE, then ran into a local high school.



ICE says it’s “deeply disturbing” that the school… https://t.co/PeEiAnNptX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 7, 2026

The principal should be arrested. Furthermore, he or she should lose their jobs for endangering students.

Fire the principal. I saw this on the local news last night here in San Diego. The white female principal let him in without asking for ID or anything. The guy was yelling let me on ice is chasing me. She was sympathetic to his cause and even let him go back to his car and then… — Dr. Theo 🇺🇸 (@Tedlinknews) March 7, 2026

Parents should be at the school Monday demanding her resignation.

She failed to protect her students in the name of uninformed compassion. That could have been a very dangerous result. @usedgov — Dr. Kat W (@Kat_WinSD) March 7, 2026

I remember when schools used to go on lock down when law enforcement was pursing criminals in the area. Seems like this school was more concerned about the criminal illegal than the children placed in their care. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) March 7, 2026

That's how it should be. When a criminal is loose in the area, a school locks down to ensure kids aren't caught in the crossfire or taken hostage. Clearly, the principal is willing to put kids in harm's way if it furthers her political agenda. That's scary.

Advertisement

So the schools reaction was to shield the criminal rather than protect their students?! Typical liberals. Crazy. — BridgetteOnX (@BridgetteOnX) March 7, 2026

At this point, Libs can't be trusted with children. Clearly.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.