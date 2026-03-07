CA Principal Lets Man Fleeing ICE—Including Assault and DV Charges—Hide on Campus with Students Present

Here's Jesse Jackson's Son Asking Service Speakers to Leave Politics at the Door...
justmindy
justmindy | 1:05 PM on March 07, 2026
Twitchy

If you have a child in American public school, you know the security procedures around most high schools. Parents and other visitors can't get past gates and school personnel without showing identification and explaining the reason for their visit. This is to protect children from people who seek to do them harm. Apparently, one school in San Diego, California doesn't care as much about student safety as they do about progressive politics.

This man was being chased by ICE. He has a criminal record a mile long. The suspect ran into a school. The principal (who should be protecting children) allowed this criminal in the school and then harbored him.

Literally, this principal allowed someone to come in the school just to keep them from being arrested. 

The principal should be arrested. Furthermore, he or she should lose their jobs for endangering students. 

Parents should be at the school Monday demanding her resignation.

That's how it should be. When a criminal is loose in the area, a school locks down to ensure kids aren't caught in the crossfire or taken hostage. Clearly, the principal is willing to put kids in harm's way if it furthers her political agenda. That's scary. 

At this point, Libs can't be trusted with children. Clearly.

