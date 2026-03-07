President Trump Demands Surrender From Ayatollahs
Bill Maher Quotes 'the Administration,' Adam Schiff Thinks He's Talking About Trump, Backfire Ensues

Doug P. | 9:02 AM on March 07, 2026

It was a rough week for the Democrats when it comes to what Bill Maher's been saying on his HBO show.

We'll start with President Trump's strikes on Iran that have most Democrats (except Sen. Fetterman) either screeching about the need for congressional approval or flat-out saying the strikes are illegal and shouldn't have been authorized:

Democrat and serial liar Adam Schiff was a guest on Maher's show yesterday and he was asked a question related to Trump's Iran strikes and the insistence upon needing congressional approval.

Maher quoted "the administration," except he wasn't talking about the Trump administration. Schiff was caught a bit off guard. Watch: 

Whoops! Apparently it was "D"ifferent when Obama was in office. 

And it's very telling, and not in a good way for self-described "journalists," that politicians like Schiff get ten times more pushback from Bill Maher than they do on CNN or other outlets. 

We'd bet the ranch that, no, Schiff would have never used those words if he'd known the quote was from the Obama administration. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, and Dems like Adam Schiff are having fits about it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

