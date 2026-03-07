Bill Maher Quotes 'the Administration,' Adam Schiff Thinks He's Talking About Trump, Backfire Ensues

It was a rough week for the Democrats when it comes to what Bill Maher's been saying on his HBO show.

We'll start with President Trump's strikes on Iran that have most Democrats (except Sen. Fetterman) either screeching about the need for congressional approval or flat-out saying the strikes are illegal and shouldn't have been authorized:

🚨 NEW: Bill Maher APOLOGIZES to his audience for his support for Trump’s action in Iran: “This week, war. Did you hear about that thing?”



“We bombed Iran, and it’s going on now. If you expected me to say I hate it, I don’t. Sorry.”



“I know too many happy Iranian Americans.”… pic.twitter.com/b9JU3MKFb6 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 7, 2026

Democrat and serial liar Adam Schiff was a guest on Maher's show yesterday and he was asked a question related to Trump's Iran strikes and the insistence upon needing congressional approval.

Maher quoted "the administration," except he wasn't talking about the Trump administration. Schiff was caught a bit off guard. Watch:

Adam Schiff falls right into Bill Maher’s trap as he criticizes a statement he thought was from Trump but was actually from Obama.



MAHER: “This statement from the administration: ‘The president had the constitutional authority to direct the use of military force because he could… pic.twitter.com/5jg3wpdAQZ — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 7, 2026

Whoops! Apparently it was "D"ifferent when Obama was in office.

It’s not really fair of Bill Maher to use Adam Schiff’s TDS against him.



It’s hilarious, just not fair. pic.twitter.com/CcoKJPkNq4 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 7, 2026

And it's very telling, and not in a good way for self-described "journalists," that politicians like Schiff get ten times more pushback from Bill Maher than they do on CNN or other outlets.

This is so damning. I’d like to see the press pull this move more often. These partisan hacks need to be publicly exposed for the hypocrites they are. — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) March 7, 2026

There is no way Schiff would have said “Totally vague” if he knew that line came from Obama. 😂



Props to Maher for masterfully setting that one up.



Notice the key phrase was “This statement from the administration.” — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 7, 2026

We'd bet the ranch that, no, Schiff would have never used those words if he'd known the quote was from the Obama administration.

