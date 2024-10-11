Kamala Harris Says if Elected This Will Be Her First Call (Apparently Her...
HOO BOY, Bow Howdy, and WHOO DAWGIE, Do We Have Some BIG News for You

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:08 PM on October 11, 2024
Townhall Media

Dearest Twitchy Reader,

Our Twitchy community is growing and we want YOU to be a part of it. Yeah, even that one guy. Join the Townhall Media family and your fellow awesome and totally cool conservatives as we fight for the truth and to save our great nation from the lies of the radical left.

Today, we’re excited to announce that our VIP membership options are expanding, with even more can’t-miss benefits! We are also launching our long-awaited and highly-requested Townhall Media merch store!

Side note, the Twitchy merch is RAD.

Say hello, howdy, hiya, hola, bonjour, privyet (yeah yeah, that's Russian, Ron Perlman will probably faint when he sees that), ellohay to VIP Platinum! *cue epic drum solo*

Have you ever had something to say to your favorite authors but no way to contact them directly? Like yours truly?

Now you can with VIP Platinum through direct author messaging! Right?!

Are you tired of Hollywood’s woke messaging creeping up in everything you watch? 

Join VIP Platinum and gain access to dozens of must-watch movies and shows on the all-new TownhallTV. Stream documentaries by some of the most influential conservatives today that the woke left can’t stand, like Dinesh D'Souza.

Do you want to proudly display your love of America (and contempt for woke ideology) and trigger leftists with some Townhall Media merch AND get sweet deals at the same time?

Become a VIP Platinum member today to receive a $25 gift code to our brand new Townhall Media store as well as a LIFETIME discount.

Read. Listen. And now WATCH and REPRESENT with VIP Platinum. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your new VIP Platinum membership

The threat of a Comrade Kamala Harris presidency is looming, and the time to join the fight to save America is NOW. Are you in? 

