NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting...
When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Maryland Official Wants to...
Massachusetts Is Looking to Place Even More Restrictions on Your 2A Rights
Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump As a...
Gaffes, Stutters, and MORE Spending: Here's a Recap of Biden's Overnight Trip to...
James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON...
My Message to Joe Is Simple: Stop Lying About a Stutter You Didn't...
Briahna Joy Gray Blames TikTok Bill on Israel, Gets SCHOOLED Instead
Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling...
BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like...
The Sun Is Now Racist?
'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend...
'Duty, Honor, Country': West Point to Remove MacArthur's Words From Mission Statement
Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearin...

If It Walks Like an Illegal and Talks Like an Illegal, It's an ILLEGAL ... Deal With It, Mainstream Media

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Last week during Biden's SOTU, Marjorie Taylor Greene was able to shame Joe into saying Laken Riley's name and admitting an illegal had killed her. Ok, so that's not entirely true, he called her “Lincoln Riley,” and then after getting pushback from other Democrats and the mainstream media, Ol' Joe apologized ... for calling her killer an illegal. Pretty sure he hasn't apologized for caring so little about this young woman in Georgia that he couldn't even get her first name right, but we wouldn't know otherwise because God forbid the mainstream media cover that story.

Advertisement

It's inconvenient to Biden.

It's inconvenient to Democrats.

Who cares if it's the truth, right? 

Biden said he should have called her killer “undocumented,” because we guess that somehow makes it not as bad ... for him. When we're honest about the people crossing our border ILLEGALLY, it makes things worse for Joe and by default, the Democrats, who like to pretend they care enough to pass a bipartisan border bill that holds our security hostage while funding Ukraine, but we digress.

Once again, we see a dishonest, politically-driven media changing the definitions of words and calling things something else so the government-approved narrative can continue. Now, after we've seen several of these outlets closing down, you'd think even they would figure out this isn't working on Americans anymore, and yet they continue. While the tragic story of Laken Riley should be about her and the ILLEGAL who killed her, the story morphed into, “Republicans POUNCE,” “Republicans SEIZE.” They don't want to talk about the monster who beat Riley so badly that he disfigured her skull, no, no, the problem is Republicans using the word ILLEGAL to help Trump.

We wish we were making that up ... but if you're a Twitchy reader, you know we're not.

Legacy media constantly changes language to appease the left and protect the Democrats, especially when it comes to illegal immigration. We imagine since we've used the word “illegal” more than once, our pals in Big Tech will push to censor this piece, and maybe even demonetize it to punish us. How DARE we use correct language when writing about illegals coming here illegally?! What are they trying to get us to call illegals now? Newcomers?

Recommended

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, no.

Here at Twitchy, we call illegal immigrants what they are. Illegal. We will not apologize for being factual. We will not apologize for being honest, especially with a situation like illegal immigration that is killing innocent Americans all across the country.

Please support us and our dedication to the truth when it comes to covering important issues facing Americans by becoming a VIP member. And just to tick the censors off even more, we want you to use promo code ILLEGAL and get 50% off your membership

So THERE!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet
Sam J.
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
Gaffes, Stutters, and MORE Spending: Here's a Recap of Biden's Overnight Trip to Milwaukee
Amy Curtis
Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump As a Perv in One PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling for New Israel Elections
Sam J.
REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet Sam J.
Advertisement