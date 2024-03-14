If It Walks Like an Illegal and Talks Like an Illegal, It's an ILLEGAL ... Deal With It, Mainstream Media

Last week during Biden's SOTU, Marjorie Taylor Greene was able to shame Joe into saying Laken Riley's name and admitting an illegal had killed her. Ok, so that's not entirely true, he called her “Lincoln Riley,” and then after getting pushback from other Democrats and the mainstream media, Ol' Joe apologized ... for calling her killer an illegal. Pretty sure he hasn't apologized for caring so little about this young woman in Georgia that he couldn't even get her first name right, but we wouldn't know otherwise because God forbid the mainstream media cover that story.

It's inconvenient to Biden.

It's inconvenient to Democrats.

Who cares if it's the truth, right?

Biden said he should have called her killer “undocumented,” because we guess that somehow makes it not as bad ... for him. When we're honest about the people crossing our border ILLEGALLY, it makes things worse for Joe and by default, the Democrats, who like to pretend they care enough to pass a bipartisan border bill that holds our security hostage while funding Ukraine, but we digress.

Once again, we see a dishonest, politically-driven media changing the definitions of words and calling things something else so the government-approved narrative can continue. Now, after we've seen several of these outlets closing down, you'd think even they would figure out this isn't working on Americans anymore, and yet they continue. While the tragic story of Laken Riley should be about her and the ILLEGAL who killed her, the story morphed into, “Republicans POUNCE,” “Republicans SEIZE.” They don't want to talk about the monster who beat Riley so badly that he disfigured her skull, no, no, the problem is Republicans using the word ILLEGAL to help Trump.

We wish we were making that up ... but if you're a Twitchy reader, you know we're not.

Legacy media constantly changes language to appease the left and protect the Democrats, especially when it comes to illegal immigration. We imagine since we've used the word “illegal” more than once, our pals in Big Tech will push to censor this piece, and maybe even demonetize it to punish us. How DARE we use correct language when writing about illegals coming here illegally?! What are they trying to get us to call illegals now? Newcomers?

Yeah, no.

Here at Twitchy, we call illegal immigrants what they are. Illegal. We will not apologize for being factual. We will not apologize for being honest, especially with a situation like illegal immigration that is killing innocent Americans all across the country.

