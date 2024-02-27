Let's Get Ready to RUMBLLLLLLLLLE! Vote Now (Yes, Right NOW) in the Townhall Media 2024 Veepstakes Poll

Now that it looks like Donald Trump has the GOP nomination all locked up, we're all waiting to see who he will select as his new running mate. It feels a little bit like a game of Clue with the "whodunnit, where and with what" as we all wait and see who 45 (soon to be 47) picks. Will it be former GOP primary opponent and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott? Or potential heir apparent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? Could Trump completely lose his mind and ask Nikki Haley to join him on the presidential ticket to help unify the party? Will the former president select a running mate that will help him win a key swing state, or will other factors play into his decision?

Will he pick Kid Rock? HEY, anything is possible.

There will be lots and lots of polls asking Republicans who they believe should be Trump's pick, and Twitchy will continue to report on what these surveys find, however, we want to know what our loyal conservative readers think.

You know, the smartest people on the web.

You guys!

*we had to use Fetterman, you know we had to*

Townhall is launching its 2024 GOP Veepstakes Poll to take a pulse of real conservatives (like you, dear reader) and see which vice presidential hopefuls rise and fall as Trump vets his potential running mates.

Honestly, we think he should select his VP like some sort of Thunderdome and let them all fight it out BUT that's just us.

Our nation has been turning to crap under Biden, whose weaponized administrative state continues to protect Democrats while pursuing punishment for conservatives. It's more important now than ever for the former president to select a running mate who will take the fight back to the Democrats and right this sinking ship.

Until Trump makes his anticipated announcement — Townhall/Twitchy is asking our loyal readers to vote for their choice for vice president (one vote per person per 30 days). When you cast your vote, you'll get an email with the up-to-the-minute results.

