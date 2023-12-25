'God Bless Us, EVERY One!' Merry Christmas From Our Twitchy Family To Yours

'Christmas had come officially. We plunged into the cornucopia quivering with desire and the ecstasy of unbridled avarice.' Ralphie, A Christmas Story

When you're little, it feels like Christmas takes FOREVER to finally arrive. You might even count down the days with an Advent calendar OR do it a little more old school and build a construction paper chain, tearing one red or green 'link' from the chain each day. The days drag on and don't even get me started on Christmas Eve itself. I remember being little and of course WIDE AWAKE watching and waiting for the hours to slowly tick by overnight, straining to hear Santa and then worrying that he might know I was awake. And then FINALLY, it was time to open presents, which usually lasted all of 15-30 minutes or so ...

Advertisement

It's funny looking back on that now as our own kids are growing up, how quickly time has flown by. As a child, I felt like it dragged on for days and now as an adult, I wish it would slow down a little bit. Our oldest is a senior in high school this year and I am trying desperately to ignore that this is our 'last' Christmas with her officially under our roof full-time. Oh sure, she'll come home for break and I'm sure I will lose my mind when she gets here, but it won't be the same. Not to mention our son will be a senior himself NEXT year.

See my comment up there about time flying by. I swear, I was just buying them both toys their dad would have to put together and trying to figure out which Skylander figure my son did and didn't have. And now? It's presents for young adults (a few of which their dad still has to put together). And while they're both still excited for Christmas, there is not quite as much Christmas Fever ... they're not already plotting how they can stay up late on Christmas Eve or maybe even catch Santa. And instead of our son charging in on Christmas morning shouting, 'IT'S SIX A.M. YOU SAID WE COULD GET UP AT 6 A.M.! GET UP GET UP GET UP, YOU GUYS, YOU SHOULD SEE WHAT SANTA BROUGHT US. GET UUUUUUUUUUUP,' I'm getting him and his sister up around 7 or even 8.

Luckily, there is still this mad dash of wrapping presents up until the last minute although this year I did actually start WAY earlier than usual. Instead of dozens to wrap today or this evening, I have nine which I can probably wrap up before I make my pie crust and do some final prep for Christmas dinner.

The one thing my super grown-up and totally-too-cool-for-all-of-this teenage kids still do is write Santa a letter - and of course, they will leave cookies, milk, and carrots (for the reindeer OR Santa if he's feeling a bit heavy or full from eating all of those other cookies all around the world) out. Even after all of these years, Santa still writes them back. Sure, his letters have changed a bit, but he always makes time to respond.

Christmas magic doesn't grow up, it doesn't get too old ... it's magic. And sure, while I'm being a little whiny and weepy this year because I'm wrapping college dorm decor instead of Monster High Dolls, there is still so much magic this time of year. And maybe instead of looking at things as if they're going away I should accept that change is inevitable, and in the grand scheme of things, a gift unto itself.

Yeah, that works.

Advertisement

In closing, I'd like to wish each and every one of you a blessed, happy, and Merry Christmas. Thank you for spending the time you do reading and supporting all of us here at Twitchy, for being part of our family (even if it's a little warped and mouthy sometimes).

Sam J.