White Privilege Has Got NOTHIN' on Creepy, Sleazy, Skeezy, Dreadful, Degenerate Hunter Biden Privilege

Who knew there was something more annoying than white privilege? Don't get me wrong, white privilege is SUUUPER annoying (and I keep waiting for life to get easier because of my skin color), but friends, readers, and maniacs, there is definitely a new sort of privilege brewing out there and its name is, “Creepy, Sleazy, Skeezy, Dreadful, Degenerate Hunter Biden Privilege.”

Try saying THAT five times fast.

And yes, the title is super clunky (pretty sure we won't be seeing it on any bumper stickers or t-shirts anytime soon) but I felt it was important to get each and every adjective in there so everyone would know this specific privilege is just about one man. A creepy, sleazy, skeezy, dreadful, degenerate of a man who gets away with horrible things because his daddy is the president.

If that ain't privilege, I don't know what is.

You and I both know that if we did 1% of what Hunter has done, we'd be in jail. There would be no passing go, there would be no collecting $200 (or $500 because HELLO, Bidenflation) ... WE would be in jail.

But not Hunter.

How DARE I say such things about Joseph's son who he loves SO MUCH?! Let's see, what else would our pals on the left yell at me for being so honest about the president's disgusting offspring? They'd tell me he's not on the ticket, they'd tell me Republicans are targeting him, they'd tell me he's trying to get his life together, and c'mon, man, Trump, Trump, Trump.

Did I leave anything out?

Privilege.

I get it, Democrats have privilege built in (there's a reason the phrase, “It's (D)ifferent when (D)ems (D)o it,” is so popular these days). Just look at Eric Swalwell, who was accused of banging a Communist Chinese Spy, farted on national television, threatened to nuke Americans, and, OH YEAH, aided and abetted Hunter Biden as he refused his subpoena. Heck, ol' Swalwell made time ON HIS CALENDAR to do it ... and Republicans “may” file an ethics complaint. We all know if Swally was a Republican he'd have been expelled along with Santos but he has DEMOCRAT PRIVILEGE.

Who knew there were so many levels of privilege out there? And here we thought it was just evil, white, straight, Christian men who had privilege. Turns out they have the opposite because they are the only group anyone is allowed to target, harass, fire, or talk smack about.

Meanwhile, the guy who snorted parmesan cheese is off-limits.

Makes total sense, right?

***

Advertisement

