There's Stupid and Then There's THIS --> Jamie Raskin Suggesting Liz Cheney for Speaker Goes SO Wrong

Gosh, maybe we're totally insane but if Jamie Raskin thinks Liz Cheney is the best choice for Speaker of the House Republicans should absolutely NOT do that. It's crazy how so many of them decided Cheney was AOK after spending years telling anyone who would listen that she was just like her dad and dangerous to this country.

But, then she came out against Trump and now they're members of her fan club. Heck, Raskin could be the president of her fan club.

For example:

1) Raskin: I would think that Liz Cheney would be the natural compromise candidate...And if they couldn't vote for Liz Cheney, that would be a hell of a statement about the condition of their party. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 17, 2023

Right? If Republicans don't vote for a woman who lost her election by nearly 40 points because her constituents didn't want her anymore that says bad things about them.

He just doesn't get it.

Or he thinks people are dumb enough that they don't get it ... could be both.

2) Raskin: It's starting to look like there is a consolidation of the party around Trump and around the MAGA wing. So I think the GOP right now might be the party of Trump — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 17, 2023

They so desperately want this to be true because they think they can beat Trump.

We're not so convinced.

3) Raskin: I'm hoping that cooler heads will prevail, but it would be a very extreme statement for them to choose Jim Jordan is Speaker. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 17, 2023

Let us rephrase this - Raskin hopes Republicans will vote as he wants them to because Jim Jordan scares the Hell out of all of them.

He had to know this wouldn't look good for Liz, right?

Exactly what planet are these people living on? — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) October 17, 2023

Stupid People Planet? Is that a thing?

The people of her own state didn’t want Cheney. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 17, 2023

Yuuup. They fired her ... BIGLY.

My goodness. Liz Cheney ruined what little reputation she had with her J6 committee stunts. Nobody should take Raskin seriously. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 17, 2023

Luckily, nobody really does.

I can confirm that Liz would get zero votes from the right.



This is absurd. — Nick Britton (@njbritton) October 17, 2023

But Democrats would vote for her ...

Which is very telling.

