There's Stupid and Then There's THIS --> Jamie Raskin Suggesting Liz Cheney for Speaker Goes SO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on October 17, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Gosh, maybe we're totally insane but if Jamie Raskin thinks Liz Cheney is the best choice for Speaker of the House Republicans should absolutely NOT do that. It's crazy how so many of them decided Cheney was AOK after spending years telling anyone who would listen that she was just like her dad and dangerous to this country.

But, then she came out against Trump and now they're members of her fan club. Heck, Raskin could be the president of her fan club.

For example:

Right? If Republicans don't vote for a woman who lost her election by nearly 40 points because her constituents didn't want her anymore that says bad things about them.

He just doesn't get it.

Or he thinks people are dumb enough that they don't get it ... could be both.

They so desperately want this to be true because they think they can beat Trump.

We're not so convinced.

Let us rephrase this - Raskin hopes Republicans will vote as he wants them to because Jim Jordan scares the Hell out of all of them.

He had to know this wouldn't look good for Liz, right?

Stupid People Planet? Is that a thing?

Yuuup. They fired her ... BIGLY.

Luckily, nobody really does.

But Democrats would vote for her ...

Which is very telling.

***

