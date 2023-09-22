Mayor of TX border town does NOT agree with KJP about who's responsible...
Corruption, collusion and election interference in Fairfax County, Virginia
WATCH this absolute Chad describe the crash of the F-35, with an assist...
Biden lies on immigration; fools absolutely no one
'That's a gender message': Lunatic trans activist dr explains how barrettes determine gend...
Here's proof that the military hasn't gone 'woke'
'Newark Airport' trends as people share how much their meals cost
Rebekah Jones says 'most people' don't believe Casey DeSantis had cancer
Gavin Newsom flew from Calif. to NY to tell the UN that burning...
Attention media: What does this video of a drowned migrant 'encapsulate'?
Sen. Mike Lee has a simple but important lesson on flags
Mediaite's sob story about John Fetterman gets roundly mocked
Biden grins like an idiot while his handlers rush the press out of...
Gen. Mark Milley says the idea of a 'woke' military is 'total, utter,...

The Bulwark tries making a pro-life case FOR abortion in their PLIGHT to conserve conservatism and HOOboy

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on September 22, 2023
Artist Angie

Remember when our betters in the Never Trump movement thumbed their noses at Republicans who voted for Trump and claimed it was because they were conserving conservatism? Yeah? That was super not helpful and of course, a total crock.

Advertisement

They have figured out the real money is in pretending to be a conservative whose principles DROVE THEM to call out their fellow conservatives and to LEAVE their beloved party to put the country FIRST.

So BRAVE.

So STUNNING.

So FULL OF IT.

Case in point:

Gotta love the scolding tone of this piece with a dash of finger-wagging.

We're sure the Left loved this.

From The Bulwark:

On Tuesday night, Sean Hannity enlisted Haley to coach the party on abortion. “What is your message to Republicans around the country, especially if they want to win in swing states?” he asked. The next morning on Fox & Friends, Ainsley Earhardt invited Haley to describe her position in more detail. “You gave a fabulous answer . . . that can attract the independents, that can even attract the Democrats,” said Earhardt, teeing her up.

What is Haley’s secret recipe? She says no woman should be jailed for getting an abortion. She says we should take the issue out of Washington, respect each woman’s personal experience, and let the people closest to the issue decide.

She’s right about these principles. And there’s a simple policy that would honor them. It’s called freedom of choice.

Recommended

Corruption, collusion and election interference in Fairfax County, Virginia
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

So they're basically calling Nikki Haley pro-choice.

Thinking that will NOT help her in Conservative circles.

Right?

Totally sticking to their principles.

Both stunning AND brave all in one.

Ha!

We made the same face.

***

Related:

UNREAL! KJP shows her nasty TRUE colors when Peter Doocy DARES ask about the southern border (watch)

THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speechless (watch)

'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on his attire are GOLD

Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud Light and LOL

***

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ABORTION NIKKI HALEY THE BULWARK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Corruption, collusion and election interference in Fairfax County, Virginia
Grateful Calvin
WATCH this absolute Chad describe the crash of the F-35, with an assist from @stevenvoiceover
Aaron Walker
'That's a gender message': Lunatic trans activist dr explains how barrettes determine gender or something
Chad Felix Greene
'Newark Airport' trends as people share how much their meals cost
Brett T.
Mayor of TX border town does NOT agree with KJP about who's responsible for the border crisis
Doug P.
Biden lies on immigration; fools absolutely no one
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Corruption, collusion and election interference in Fairfax County, Virginia Grateful Calvin
Advertisement