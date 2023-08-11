Big Tech hates us and they hate you too (but we don't have to just sit back and take it)

I know you all have heard about Big Tech censorship, because these days it has become, in and of itself, an actual story. It's never a good thing when the vehicles for sharing news become the story, and yet, here we are. From the Twitter/X Files (oooh, X-Files!) to the most recent release of the Facebook Files, it's obvious there are certain viewpoints our benevolent pals in Big Tech do NOT want out there. Whether they are bowing to some a-hole bureaucrat in DC or their own bias, the censorship is very real.

Did you guys also know there are some topics they'll 'punish' us for even discussing? I'm not kidding. So it's not just having a conservative or right-wing-leaning view, it's covering certain topics in any way, shape, or form that can get us in trouble. And these are VERY REAL and newsworthy topics that all media should be covering.

These topics include:

Climate Change

2020 Election

COVID/COVID Vaccines

Trans Issues

Crazy, RIGHT?! I only WISH I was kidding, but it's very real. If we cover any one of those topics in an honest fashion, the 'powers that be' (and not our Doug P.) will prevent us from monetizing the content, flagging it and forcing us to through a very rigorous process to prove that we are right. Maybe if we covered these topics in another way they'd let it slide every so often? For example:

WAFFLE MAKERS ARE CAUSING CLIMATE CHANGE THAT'S IMPACTING COVID BOOSTED TRANS-WOMEN WHO VOTED FOR BIDEN

Think that would get me flagged? Or would that get a nod and a HELL YEAH because we're being babysat by crazy algorithms designed to destroy anyone and anything these people see as a threat? And we all know those of us who think for ourselves are a threat.

Let's not stop being a threat.

In fact, let's kick it up a notch.

Let's FIGHT BACK. Let's talk about the things they don't WANT US to talk about, and let's do it at the top of our voices. Well, at the top of our written words, which doesn't sound quite as powerful but you get what I mean. LET'S DO THIS. Together.

Every time someone signs up for a Twitchy VIP Membership, we are being given the tools we need to fight in this environment because GUESS WHAT? It doesn't matter if they try and demonetize us for writing about the COVID vaccine because you guys are helping us keep the lights on. Your $.13 a day helps us extend the proverbial middle finger, not only to Biden and the Democrats but to those who would rather we just shut up in the first place. Or, if you're a big spender and want the GOLD Package, that's a quarter a day.

Seems like a bargain to me. BUT WAIT, it gets better. Since I know things are tough right now (trust me, we get asking for your help in a Biden economy is not great), if you use promo code CENSORSHIP when you sign up, you'll save 50%, which means you're spending $.07 a day OR for the GOLD $.13 a day.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up with that code TODAY.

Dont know about you guys, but I'm mad as hell ...

PS: We've gone ahead and disabled ads on this story because we know they'll demonetize it ANYWAY when it hits their whiny algorithm.