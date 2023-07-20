Trump leads the PACK in Townhall's 2024 Straw Poll, but results across our sites may surprise you

As Twitchy readers know, Townhall Media officially launched its 2024 GOP presidential primary straw poll at the end of June. We wanted to give our readers a chance to speak up and 'vote' in a poll that's not tweeted out by influencers on Twitter or mainstream media peeps who still believe Biden got 81 MILLION votes. And get this, 40,000 of you have cast your votes in just three weeks.

That's pretty damn cool.

Here are the overall results (for now):

So you see, Trump does indeed lead the pack, followed by DeSantis. Note, this editor is shocked anyone voted for Chris Christie or Asa Hutchinson BUT that's why we do these polls because clearly we don't always know everything.

One interesting tidbit we'd like to point out is that there are multiple sites involved with this poll, Townhall (of course), PJ Media, RedState, Bearing Arms, Hot Air, and Twitchy.

Let's talk a little bit about Twitchy readers and how you all voted:

Trump: 30.61%

DeSantis: 61.95%

Ramaswamy: 3.32%

Scott: 2.53%

Haley: 0.84%

Pence: ZERO PERCENT (lol)

Christie: 0.21%

Elder: 0.26%

Burgum: 0.21%

Hutchinson: 0.05%

Admit it, you laughed when you saw NONE OF YOU had voted for Pence. GO TWITCHY READERS GO!

Our straw poll will keep going through March of next year and every reader is invited to vote - but only one vote per month, please. From here on out, we will update you all at least once a month, maybe more. This is gonna be FUN!