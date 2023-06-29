Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
How Affirmative Action Fails Minorities
Diving Deeper into the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action
LOVE the smell of schadenfreude in the morning! Lefties/Dems already calling to expand...
Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirma...
NY Times' summary of SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling is 'incredibly racist'
Gene Wu calls Affirmative Action SCOTUS ruling a 'huge victory' for white supremacy...
MSNBC melts down into a puddle of racist garbage over SCOTUS' affirmative action...
The Supreme Court Dismantles Affirmative Action
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's...
'Sleepy Joe and the case of the strange strap marks on his face'...
Jonathan Turley examines what 'may be the most accurate statement ever made by...
BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Affirmative Action in college admissions (this is HUGE!)
Ian Millhiser knocks it out of the STUPID park with STUPID take on...

Just take the L! Jennifer Rubin insisting colleges can STILL be racist and discriminate does NOT go well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:29 PM on June 29, 2023

Jennifer Rubin doesn't want colleges to worry about SCOTUS ruling against Affirmative Action in college admissions ... she wants them to know they can still discriminate and be racist to their heart's content.

Seems a really stupid thing to tweet, yes?

Ok, so not as stupid as Gene Wu claiming this was a huge victory for white supremacy but still, pretty damn dumb.

So ... was she ever an actual conservative? We've been writing about her for quite some time and honestly, all we ever do is seem to disagree with and mock her. Maybe she should just admit she's a progressive, liberal, nutcase, whatever, and stop pretending? This is such a bad take. 'Don't worry, college can still totally discriminate against certain kids.' Like, does she really think this is a good take?

Or was THIS one from eight years ago the better take?

Recommended

Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirmative action
Sarah D

Oopsie.

Either way ... she's wrong with her newest take.

Wrong wrong wrong.

Again.

That they did.

And we can easily prove they lost from all of the meltdowns we're seeing all across Twitter. 

Remember, this is simply a battle we've won, the war continues. But for today, we can celebrate just a little.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COLLEGE JENNIFER RUBIN RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirmative action
Sarah D
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE
Sam J.
LOVE the smell of schadenfreude in the morning! Lefties/Dems already calling to expand SCOTUS and LOL
Sam J.
MSNBC melts down into a puddle of racist garbage over SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D
Gene Wu calls Affirmative Action SCOTUS ruling a 'huge victory' for white supremacy and it goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Diving Deeper into the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirmative action Sarah D