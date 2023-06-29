Just take the L! Jennifer Rubin insisting colleges can STILL be racist and discriminate does NOT go well

Jennifer Rubin doesn't want colleges to worry about SCOTUS ruling against Affirmative Action in college admissions ... she wants them to know they can still discriminate and be racist to their heart's content.

Seems a really stupid thing to tweet, yes?

Ok, so not as stupid as Gene Wu claiming this was a huge victory for white supremacy but still, pretty damn dumb.

every college has an easy workaround : nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 29, 2023

colleges will drive a truck through this and get pretty much the same results they do now. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 29, 2023

So ... was she ever an actual conservative? We've been writing about her for quite some time and honestly, all we ever do is seem to disagree with and mock her. Maybe she should just admit she's a progressive, liberal, nutcase, whatever, and stop pretending? This is such a bad take. 'Don't worry, college can still totally discriminate against certain kids.' Like, does she really think this is a good take?

Or was THIS one from eight years ago the better take?

Big cheer for eliminating affirmative action — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 27, 2015

Oopsie.

Either way ... she's wrong with her newest take.

Actually they do address (and prohibit that). @NoteNeeded — Apparatchik-Fil-A (@EJay70) June 29, 2023

Wrong wrong wrong.

Again.

Take the L, Jen.

You leftists lost. — mallen2023 (@mallen202311572) June 29, 2023

That they did.

And we can easily prove they lost from all of the meltdowns we're seeing all across Twitter.

Remember, this is simply a battle we've won, the war continues. But for today, we can celebrate just a little.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!