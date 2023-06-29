Bro, read the ROOM: Hakeem Jeffries DRAGGED for whining about Republicans 'trying to impeach everyone'

Hakeem Jeffries knows he's a Democrat, yes? And that Democrats impeached Trump not once but TWICE?!

And now he's complaining about Republicans impeaching 'everyone in sight'?

Really, dude?

Talk about zero self-awareness BUT then again, if he had any awareness he wouldn't be a Democrat.

Look at this nonsense:

We are working hard to build an economy that grows the middle class.



The extremists are trying to impeach everyone in sight.



Big difference between us and them. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 29, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is just too damn funny.

And stupid.

But mostly funny.

Democrats have undermined the middle class by attacking U.S energy, fueling inflation, and lowering real wages.



Now, House Democrats have made clear they don’t care if Biden’s DOJ is interfering in investigations for political reasons. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) June 29, 2023

The Extremists are the ones who impeached a president for a phone call. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) June 29, 2023

Over a phone call nobody really heard.

Yup.

OH NO .... The right wants to Impeach all traitors, and criminals .... ohhhhh nooooo ! You're next. — Carrie Hartwig (@CarrieMyHart) June 29, 2023

That's what he's afraid of.

We see you, dude.

There's always a tweet, you know? And a receipt.

What in the bonus hole are you talking about? The costs of everything are through the roof crushing the Middle Class. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) June 29, 2023

We see what he did here. We don't want to talk about the 'bonus hole,' but we see what he did here.

Heh.

Jeffries’ idea of ‘growing the middle class’ is causing record high inflation and abandoning energy independence. Utility rates have doubled in many places, and I assure you, that doesn’t hurt ‘the rich.’ It’s hurting middle class families. — Bob Bro (@BobBron1) June 29, 2023

But but ... Republicans! Bad! Trump bad! REEEEE!

***

