Bro, read the ROOM: Hakeem Jeffries DRAGGED for whining about Republicans 'trying to impeach everyone'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:05 PM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hakeem Jeffries knows he's a Democrat, yes? And that Democrats impeached Trump not once but TWICE?!

And now he's complaining about Republicans impeaching 'everyone in sight'?

Really, dude?

Talk about zero self-awareness BUT then again, if he had any awareness he wouldn't be a Democrat.

Look at this nonsense:

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is just too damn funny.

And stupid.

But mostly funny.

Over a phone call nobody really heard.

Yup.

That's what he's afraid of.

We see you, dude.

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D

There's always a tweet, you know? And a receipt.

We see what he did here. We don't want to talk about the 'bonus hole,' but we see what he did here.

Heh.

But but ... Republicans! Bad! Trump bad! REEEEE!

***

Tags: HAKEEM JEFFRIES IMPEACH TRUMP

