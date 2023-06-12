Welcome to the new, IMPROVED, tastes-great-less-filling Twitchy (all we're missing is punch and pie!)

It's finally HERE!

Our newer, faster, shinier, tastes-great, less-filling, redesigned Twitchy site is LIVE and it's all thanks to our amazing development team and of course, you. Well, not that one guy (thanks for nothin', pal!), but the rest of you, especially our VIP Members, YOU helped make this possible. Every time you click one of our stories, read us, share a story, even those of you who feel the need to yell at us ... you're helping Twitchy grow. So thank you. Truly.

VIP Members especially, because your investment in us goes beyond how many ads line the page - you're basically part of our team. Yeah, we can see where that might not be the best thing for some people but still.

KIDDING.

We are awesome.

And you guys make us awesomer. More awesome? Psh.

What I'm saying is, you rock. And now, we rock MORE than we did before.

Notice how much more quickly the site loads. Before, you could click one of our links, head out to the kitchen for a cup of coffee, pet your dog or cat, wave hello to a neighbor, get the mail, start your taxes, and still sit down in time to read the story when it finally loaded. It's ok, we were frustrated with how slow the site ran as well. Part of that was old code (like code so old, really OLD code would walk by our code and say DAMN, you're old), and another part of that was a bunch of tweets hogging up our servers. Did you know tweets are sorta 'big' or even 'heavy' on a web page? Ask Elon Musk and he'll tell you.

HUGE.

Not to mention we finally look like the rest of our sister sites. Townhall (our biggest sister), PJ Media, RedState, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms, they were all pretty streamlined but not us. Granted, we don't exactly cover the news like the rest of our siblings, we're sort of the orange-haired and mouthy step-child, but our look was pretty dated. We were hip and cool, ten years ago.

Honestly, it feels like we just got a brand new pair of shoes and they're more comfortable, fit us better, and aren't raggedy old flip-flops with duct tape holding them together. Nothing against those old flip-flops, they kept us going for a long time, but eventually, we all had to replace them. And that we did.

In the next couple of weeks, you will see even more nifty new things, like our very own Twitchy podcast. IT'S TRUE! Lucky me, I get to anchor (because we all know how much I love hearing the sound of my own voice, reading my own words, etcetera) and we'll talk to other editors, people we write about ... it's going to be SO freakin' cool. We are still playing around with the format, how many we'll do a week, and how long, but most importantly (and where you can come in), we're trying to come up with a good name. And while Twitchy is a great name, it's sort of boring for our podcast. If you have ideas, drop them below, and if we use your idea ... well, you won't win anything BUT we'll make sure everyone knows you were the brilliance behind the name.

Finally, I know I thanked you all waaaaay up there, but I mean it. In a time when it seems like we're hearing about this site going down or that site laying people off, your support is helping us grow. The new site, more freelance writers - none of it would be possible without you. Clicking and reading helps us pay the bills, of course, but if you really want to help keep this Twitchy train a chuggin' along, sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership. And since we just pushed out our new site (that you made possible!) I am offering you guys 50% off when you use the code SAVEAMERICA. It's pretty amazing what a few pennies a day from our readers can help us accomplish.

Welcome to the new and improved Twitchy. I hope you enjoy your stay on our site, and of course, if you have any feedback please feel free to send it along. I'd love to hear from you either in the comments below for our Twitchy VIP, on Twitter @politibunny, or my email: [email protected] - Sam :)