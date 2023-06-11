She/Her Canadian attorney DROPPED for thread shaming women who don't want men in their prisons

What sort of person gets so angry over women pushing back against having men in women’s prisons that they get on Twitter, brag about flipping people the bird, and then rage in a thread about how mean it is not to let men in women’s prisons?

A pronoun-forward Canadian attorney, that’s who.

This seems like the strangest thing to rage-thread about but hey … it’s Twitter.

Today around 1pm driving north on Crowchild trail at the 26 Ave SW overpass, I flipped the bird to a group of people on the overpass holding a banner saying NO MALES IN WOMEN’S JAILS. I almost told my husband to turn around so I could go up there. I’m doing this instead. (1/x) — Amy Matychuk (@amymatychuk) June 10, 2023

Her poor husband.

Keep going.

So they should be ok with men in their prisons? What now?

Incarcerated women need help in many areas, but keeping women with penises out of female institutions isn’t one of them. How do I know? Because of the multiple clients I have living as women in men’s institutions. (3/x) — Amy Matychuk (@amymatychuk) June 10, 2023

This is such a strange argument.

You know what I don’t have? Female clients assaulted in women’s institutions by women with penises. Nada. Not a single one. What I do have are trans women who can’t get women’s clothing, trans women who are told that wigs and makeup present a security risk, (4/x) — Amy Matychuk (@amymatychuk) June 10, 2023

That doesn’t change the fact that once again women are being told they have to surrender their spaces to men.

trans women whose transfer requests are repeatedly denied while their gender confirmation surgeries are subject to delay after delay after delay. And when they finally have the genitalia they want? Only then are their transfers to women’s prisons suddenly approved. (5/x) — Amy Matychuk (@amymatychuk) June 10, 2023

Good.

You know who the vulnerable parties are? Trans women living their gender in male institutions, which means being assaulted, being jeered at and asked to show their tits by staff and inmates alike. Trans women who are too afraid to be out while in custody. (6/x) — Amy Matychuk (@amymatychuk) June 10, 2023

They’re men living in men’s prisons.

Lest the argument be made that women assaulted by trans inmates don’t come to me because I’m so IDEOLOGICAL, people ask me to do everything from complain about how indigenous inmates are treated better than them to sue prisons for letting sex offenders have parole. (7/x) — Amy Matychuk (@amymatychuk) June 10, 2023

I don’t take those clients, but they have zero problem approaching me. Let me be abundantly clear: trans women in correctional institutions matching their gender are not any more of a threat to cis women than cis women already are to each other. (8/x) — Amy Matychuk (@amymatychuk) June 10, 2023

Ugh, ‘cis’ women.

Nice slur.

Please, PLEASE, take it from me, as someone who speaks to 20+ inmates in Canada every week: trans inmates NEED YOU. They need you to give a shit about their safety. They need you to stand up for their right to the same health care as everyone else. (9/x) — Amy Matychuk (@amymatychuk) June 10, 2023

Please please listen to women who do not want men in their spaces.

She’s so tough.

You know nothing of justice, but if there is any in this world then before your days are done you will be locked in a prison cell with a violent and sexually aggressive man claiming he's a woman. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) June 11, 2023

She did shut down replies because ‘terfs’ are big meanies or something. That’s ok, just means more quote-tweets.

Neoliberal feminism that doesn't think it thru.

Other women then pay the price of reality.

You may be able to afford supporting the rights of rapists v. women.

Rapists are gaming the system NOW, to access victims.

Their survivors are speaking out.

You are choosing ignorance. https://t.co/SZQpJ1HGcZ — OrnitheInFlight (@InOrnithe) June 11, 2023

You should have turned around and spoken to them. You might have learned something about the harms of prioritising the needs of mentally ill men over women. I feel sorry for the women suffering in Canadian prisons because of people like you. You're a danger to women. https://t.co/9FT1Ivz0VO — Cid (@Cidney_CC) June 11, 2023

Hey Amy you are wrong here. Here's the 🖕to you and all collaborators like you telling women we have to allow men into sex based spaces. Especially a prison FFS #KeepPrisonsSingleSex#ProtectWomenInJail#SaveWomensSpaces https://t.co/jJI2fEG78s — Kitizey 🖖🏽🌱♀️🦖 (@Kitizey) June 11, 2023

Men belong in men’s prisons. And it absolutely is ok for women to protect women’s spaces.

This isn’t difficult.

***

***

