Yeah, this was … well, racist.

Seems Sunny Hostin didn’t think Black quarterbacks could lead football teams. She also didn’t think they were smart enough to lead a team.

At least that’s what this segment implies when we watch it.

What does she mean FINALLY? Huh?

Watch:

Ummm, has she ever heard of Russell Wilson? Doug Williams? Randall Cunningham? Steve McNair? Donovan McNabb? Michael Vick? Warren Moon?

Not only was her take racist, but it’s stupid and uninformed. And of course, Whoopi is just as racist and ignorant.

Yay, The View!

That’s a HELLUVA take.

Way to go, Sunny.

It’s because Sunny and Whoopi are racists – they only see race.

Eh.

***

