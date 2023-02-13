Yeah, this was … well, racist.

Seems Sunny Hostin didn’t think Black quarterbacks could lead football teams. She also didn’t think they were smart enough to lead a team.

At least that’s what this segment implies when we watch it.

What does she mean FINALLY? Huh?

Watch:

As part of her Super Bowl analysis, racist Sunny Hostin proclaims: "Finally, we know that black quarterbacks can lead teams and are smart enough to lead teams."

Racist Whoopi adds: "I knew that … It takes people a minute to catch up."

Sunny demands "some black owners." pic.twitter.com/YboUulwjpa — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 13, 2023

Ummm, has she ever heard of Russell Wilson? Doug Williams? Randall Cunningham? Steve McNair? Donovan McNabb? Michael Vick? Warren Moon?

Not only was her take racist, but it’s stupid and uninformed. And of course, Whoopi is just as racist and ignorant.

Yay, The View!

And the KC QB said he understood why he needs to listen to the coaches bc he cannot do it on his own. Sunny is so misinformed on all topics — Going Galt (kst shrugged) (@kstorma1) February 13, 2023

But Russell Wilson… nevermind — DontAskMeToJudgeFU (@deefui24) February 13, 2023

Where was she in 1998? pic.twitter.com/DVk43Jvu3E — Steven Ertelt (@StevenErtelt) February 13, 2023

"Black people weren't smart enough to be QB's in the Super Bowl until 2023." Heard it here first! — ⚡️ (@urfavboltzfan) February 13, 2023

That’s a HELLUVA take.

Way to go, Sunny.

The most racist group of yentas on tv!! — mavsrangers (@bradkbrew) February 13, 2023

Lots of racists working at the view! — David Hynes (@Dhynes4711) February 13, 2023

Clearly they’ve never watched football before yesterday. pic.twitter.com/agdlFuHfxy — Gooner T (@Redleg94) February 13, 2023

You people are the only ones surprised that both Quarterbacks are black. Honestly, it never crossed my mind, all I saw were two extremely gifted young men playing at the top of their game. — Steve B. On the Warpath (@steveb_67) February 13, 2023

It’s because Sunny and Whoopi are racists – they only see race.

Eh.

