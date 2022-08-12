Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked/stabbed as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
BREAKING: Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. An @AP reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. https://t.co/bVTbfkLjyL
From AP News:
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.
Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.
His condition was not immediately known.
Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated.
Some of the photos are quite terrifying.
Blood appeared to be spattered on the wall behind where Rushdie had been attacked, with some also seen on a chair pic.twitter.com/JVrN3oU4CO
Rushdie has previously received death threats for his writing, with his book the Satanic Verses sparking protests in 1988
Pakistan banned the book, and he was issued a fatwa – a death sentence – by Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini in February 1989
The author was knighted in 2007 in Britain ‘for services to literature’ by his friend Tony Blair
People rushed to assist the author after the attack, with the motive currently unknown
Follow for more: https://t.co/TBL71dTpr3 pic.twitter.com/8I1Bv9pcB7
We will update you as we learn more about Rushdie’s condition and who is responsible for the attack.
