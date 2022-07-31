Democrats have spent much of the last few days screeching about how little Republicans care about our vets because they BLOCKED the PACT Act. Forget that Democrats filled the damn bill with a bunch of their own agenda spending (no caps for ‘certain positions’ at the VA, funding for colleges, etc.), no no, Republican must HATE vets since they voted against their bill.

They do this all of the time.

To be fair, Republicans do this as well, just not as often as Democrats. Democrats name a bill something like, ‘The Don’t Kick Puppies Act,’ then fill it with stuff like student loan forgiveness and funding for drag-queen story hour at public libraries KNOWING Republicans won’t vote for it so THEN they can say, ‘REPUBLICANS WANT TO KICK PUPPIES.’

So freakin’ predictable. And of course, the media laps it all up with a spoon.

Sen. Pat Toomey called them TF out.

Apparently some of our Democratic colleagues care more about their $400 B future spending spree on matters completely unrelated to veterans—facilitated by what they snuck into the veterans burn pit legislation—than the programs and funding for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 30, 2022

What Republicans should do is form their own, stand-alone bill that funds care for veterans in burn pits and others who have been harmed by chemicals, and make Democrats show their hand. Make them admit they’re holding vets and their care hostage for their own agenda.

See how that goes.

Toomey continued:

The PACT Act could have passed weeks ago if Democrats had dropped the spending boondoggle that is completely unrelated to veterans. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 30, 2022

Notice nobody is talking about this part.

Gosh, wonder why.

Since they can’t bring themselves to abandon yet another needless, inflationary spending spree, here’s an idea: let the Senate vote on it. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 30, 2022

Uh-oh. But then they can’t continue with their BS talking points and ‘REPUBLICANS HATE THE VETS’ rhetoric – they’ll have to put up or shut up and we know they hate that.

In June, Schumer promised amendment votes before reneging on that promise. Senator Tester is working in good faith to get this resolved. Let’s vote this week and find out where the majority of the Senate stands. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 30, 2022

Chuckles Schumer promised amendment votes, then didn’t follow through to play politics because HE KNOWS Democrats are in trouble for the midterms and the abortion nonsense isn’t giving them the bump they needed.

So he’ll use our vets as well.

When someone shows you who they really are …

