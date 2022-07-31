In case Americans weren’t already ticked off enough at what Biden and his merry group of doorknobs have done to the country, Rep. Thomas Massie was good enough to put a list of everything they’d done to Americans ‘to save them’ from the virus and yeah, this is like dumping gasoline on an angry Conservative fire.

What’s that old saying? BOOM goes the dynamite.

Yeah, that’s it.

Hey, when you look at it like this, no WONDER we’re all pissed off:

In the name of a virus, government gave you: $3,200 of checks

$30,000 of debt

A wrecked economy

Isolation from family

Closed businesses

Shortages

High prices

A vaccine that doesn’t immunize you

Medical tyranny

Dwindling savings due to inflation And claimed this saved you. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 31, 2022

Biden gave Americans $3200 and put them $30k deeper in debt. Each.

Yay.

Oh, and that magical vaccine that somehow doesn’t stop the virus but somehow is still being pushed and even forced on Americans, that’s the real kicker. Medical tyranny indeed.

And now, we have moved to the next fake "crisis": the weather. Indeed, I believe we will enjoy #ClimateCommunism about as much as covid hyperoverreaction, and it will likely be as bad for the country. Look what happened to gas prices and all the problems that is causing. — Faye Knooz III (pronounced fake news) (@IiiKnooz) July 31, 2022

It does seem like Biden needs a crisis to lead … even though he’s not really leading anything. Dude couldn’t lead a horse to water, let alone make him drink. But our pals on the Left never let a crisis go to waste.

It’s almost like the Govt makes things worse. — Danimal320 (@danimal320) July 31, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Don't forget closed schools — Jason Baumann (@JasonBaumann9) July 31, 2022

Grrrr. Who could forget?

Our government is our worst enemy they do not love us and they're always trying to keep us under there thumb. Everything you just listed that happened was done by Design from our lovely government. — Lissa (@LissaGirlOnFire) July 31, 2022

Harsh but sadly, not untrue.

Not even a lousy Tshirt — See better replies (@chiknshitoutfit) July 31, 2022

Our government locked down the country and we didn’t even get a lousy t-shirt.

That works.