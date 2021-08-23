This blue-check can’t figure out why Democratic outreach to LatinX for the recall election is not working.

Hrm.

Why oh why would that be?

Democratic outreach to Latino voters on the California recall election is not working. I've been speaking to young Latinxs and almost none of them have any idea what is going on. This is really, really bad. — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) August 22, 2021

Maybe Hispanics don’t like being called what white liberals want to call them? That whole LatinX thing?

Just spitballin’

Probably because you insist on referring to them as "Latinx", dear. — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) August 23, 2021

Yes, dear.

Maybe stop referring to them as Latinx, for a start. My Latino followers think it's stupid. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) August 23, 2021

Because it is stupid.

What in the blazes are "Latinxs?" Stop that mess. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) August 23, 2021

Sounds like a new fancy breed of designer cat, right?

You can tell a bunch of white, sanctimonious, liberals came up with this and thought, ‘Yeah, this is super inclusive.’

Start by quit calling then Latinxs. That does not poll well at all. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) August 23, 2021

Most normal non-brainwashed Latinos do not appreciate being whitewashed with these woke segregationist terms. — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) August 23, 2021

Please stop calling us "Latinx". It's beyond insulting and it reeks of white privilege. — Señia (@SeniaVJ) August 23, 2021

Well, whaddya know?

Democrats should listen.

Thank goodness they’re not known for paying attention to minorities unless they need their vote.

It’s incredible how even after their 2020 Hispanic losses, many Dems don’t understand — or don’t care — the vast majority of us don’t want to be called “Latinx.” It’s like they’ll continue imposing a black market Viagra brand label on us bc they think they’re our moral betters. https://t.co/iqK1tBiIdn — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) August 23, 2021

Black market Viagra.

Boom.

***

