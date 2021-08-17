The rent is too damn high and stuff!
Ayanna Pressley, 'cancel rent' advocate, discloses thousands of dollars in rental incomehttps://t.co/RbMZoUyaJV
From Fox News:
Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s annual financial disclosure shows she and her husband made thousands of dollars in rental income last year.
Pressley has been one of the most prominent advocates for canceling rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction,” Pressley, a member of the far-left “Squad,” wrote in a Dec. 2020 tweet.
Pressley’s 2020 financial disclosure, filed on Friday, disclosed between $5,000 and $15,000 in rental income from a Boston property in her husband’s name. The property was converted into a multi-family apartment after it was purchased, according to Pressley’s disclosure.
So while she was screeching about canceling rent, she was collecting rent.
What a big ol’ phony.
The hypocrisy of these people never ceases to amaze me.
Ayanna Pressley, 'cancel rent' advocate, discloses thousands of dollars in rental income https://t.co/nwREjHj3eG #FoxNews
"Pressley's 2020 financial disclosure, filed on Friday, disclosed between $5,000 and $15,000 in rental income from a Boston property in her husband's name. The property was converted into a multi-family apartment after it was purchased."https://t.co/r0Kc0okwiT https://t.co/eRe1NLcr9b
So, the people’s representative is advocating for something that runs against her personal interests?
It’s always the loudest that have the most to hide
Oh boy, ain’t THAT the damn truth?
