As Twitchy readers know, S.E. Cupp was none too happy about being called out for selling out. Literally.

She got very defensive and even started pointing fingers at you other people who sold out …

That’s always a winning behavior on Twitter.

Yup.

I’m just sad for the folks who think “selling out” means sticking by your guns, when the rest of the party changes everything they ever believed in just to support one guy, who lost it all for them, and is leading them into a wasteland of conspiracies and oblivion. ☹️ — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 20, 2021

Truth hurts, eh Cupp?

Guess how this worked out for her.

You didn’t sell out because you “stuck by your guns”. You didn’t even sell out by hating Trump. You sold out by rejecting everything conservatives stand for and joining CNN. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) July 20, 2021

Ouch.

Which guns did you stick to, tho'? One could argue that pre-Trump, you were a leading young Conservative voice, but after Trump, you threw the Conservative baby out with the bathwater, and denounced the entire philosophy because some folks went all in on Trump. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) July 20, 2021

Threw the conservative baby out with the bathwater.

That’s legit.

You were a libertarian for clicks until that CNN money rolled in. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 20, 2021

CNN must pay better than libertarians …

No one thinks that. When they talked about selling out, they were actually talking about people like you — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 20, 2021

You say what you are told to say for money. Just like everybody else at @cnn. Zero moral compass = fat paycheck. — NWK (@NWK_RIP_EVH) July 20, 2021

Oh please. You openly support liberal policies and ideas now. Don’t blame others for your lack of scruples. — JSParker (@jsparker31) July 20, 2021

Yup, us too.

***

Related:

‘The truth as THEY see it’: Jonathan Turley uses Nikole Hannah-Jones’ historical errors to DRAG journalists acting more like activists

‘Why so RACIST, kitten?’ Blue-check who wants everyone to be allowed to ‘punch one anti-vaxxer’ knocks herself OUT

MIC DROP: Dana Loesch PAINFULLY reminds Brian Stelter who he works for after he trashes people who distrust election results