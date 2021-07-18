This Gene Wu guy is really awful … even for Houston. And it doesn’t say much for Houston that he’s on Twitter actively threatening people with a national mask mandate AFTER three of his idiotic cohorts who flew on a private plane without masks have tested positive for COVID.

Not entirely sure why he thought this was a good idea but here we are.

COVID19 DELTA variant is spreading fast. We are prepared for masking and distancing mandates and guidelines. I hope you are too. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

Would it be rude to tell Gene to blow this out his a*s because we’d really like to tell Gene to blow it out his a*s.

I assume that everyone "whistling past the graveyard" and laughing about Democratic members testing positive have already been fully vaccinated and have no complaints about mandatory masking provisions again. Otherwise, it seems kinda like begging Karma to visit. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

Seriously.

He sucks.

Being fully vaccinated would at least make the symptoms mild and not likely fatal. https://t.co/Zp7hEGZgNJ — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

Thank you for all the comments concerning masking. I'll forward your request to Congress and the White House to ask that we reinstitute a national masking requirement. I appreciate and welcome the vocal support for such a mandate. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

See what we mean? And the ratios on his tweets tell us he is not popular, even with his own ‘side.’ Americans as a whole are done with being masked and locked down, especially those who have been told if they are vaccinated they can get back to normal. It would be political suicide for Biden or any Democrat to actually go the other way …

There’s a reason Newsom is being recalled.

Superspreader event!!!

Are you really unaware of how stupid you look. How stupid you are? You just keep doubling down on your own idiocy. pic.twitter.com/5csfTppvmd — 🇺🇸AmErican #FreeVelvet FFS! 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) July 17, 2021

Hope you clowns haven't infected every Democratic member of the Administration and Congress you slurped this week, Geno. Make sure Joe has enough ventilators for the large number of obese members of #TexasDemocrats #SuperSpreaders — Farmer Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 17, 2021

You’re spreading misinformation, Gene. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) July 17, 2021

Would be nice of Twitter to ‘correct’ him, right?

Isn't that unconstitutional — 🍀 Tabatha 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) July 18, 2021

Texas Democrats ignored a mask mandate that is already in place, why would Congress reinstating additional mandates have made a difference. It’s clear you and your friends don’t think the laws apply to you. pic.twitter.com/A5ZpfYDzEH — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) July 17, 2021

They broke the law and caught the virus.

And Gene’s response is to threaten Americans with lockdowns and masks.

Typical a-hole Democrat.

Dude just stop tweeting — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 17, 2021

Seriously.

But then again, this butt-nugget of horrible has been Twitchy gold.

Hrm.

Or, rather than be snarkily indifferent, you could've just followed federal guidelines while crammed into a sealed superspreading tube with your democracy-denying scofflaws and a case of Miller Lite. — Razor (@hale_razor) July 17, 2021

But you know, he’ll MASK US ALL.

What a maroon.

***

