And since it’s July 4, a day when millions of Americans celebrate their country, their freedom, and their liberty, our good, patriotic, tolerant, knowledgeable friends in the media are crapping all over everything real Americans hold dear. We suppose they’re trying to appeal to the same group of frothy-mouthed, braindead, paint-chip-eating America-haters who read them while Trump was president because their traffic and audience is shrinking but c’mon with this crap.

Kurt Schlichter was good enough to list their top four stories this morning:

Top 4 Mainstream Media July 4 Stories: 1. The Flag is bad 2. America was built on slavery 3. The USA is an international force for evil 4. How dare those right wing insurrectionists commit treason against our beloved country 🇺🇸 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 4, 2021

The flag is bad.

America was built on slavery.

….

What sort of simple-minded jack-a-ninnies buy this crap? Oh, wait, we’ve seen CNN viewers … we know what jack-a-ninnies are buying this crap.

Heh.

Honestly, it feels like the media want Americans to hate one another and their country.

Ask yourselves WHY.

MSM is the enemy within.. shut it off! pic.twitter.com/14Dka5XDA5 — RäRä© (@Moi_RaRa) July 4, 2021

Don’t let them win.

“The media’s the most powerful entity on Earth. They have the power to make the innocent look guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the mind of the masses.” ~ Malcolm X — Andres (@Andres_D1978) July 4, 2021

The most powerful entity on Earth.

That’s terrifying.

The Mainstream Media is asshoe. — Talent On Loan From God (@marklindesr) July 4, 2021

This sums it all up quite nicely, thank you very much.

