Is this a strike two against Sheldon Whitehouse because yeah, it feels like it should be a strike two.

Sounds like ol’ Sheldon Whites-Only-Clubs not only belongs to an ‘exclusive’ (that’s a cute way to say racist AF) beach club BUT to an exclusive sailing club as well.

Democrats have NEVER CHANGED.

They just hide their racism behind fake virtue-signaling and pointing fingers at the ‘other guys’; magical party switch our backside.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island defended his family's ties to an exclusive beach club in the state but apologized for "failing to address" what he called the "lack of diversity" at a sailing club to which he belongs https://t.co/OMQKktlVJJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 24, 2021

From CNN:

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island defended his family’s ties to an exclusive beach club in the state on Wednesday but apologized for “failing to address” what he called the “lack of diversity” at a sailing club to which he belongs. The comments from Whitehouse come as he faces criticism for his family’s connection to Bailey’s Beach Club in Newport, after a local news outlet alleged the club has only White members — a charge Whitehouse has denied. While the senator recently told GoLocalProv, a Rhode Island-based news site, that the club’s leaders “are still working on (issues of diversity) and I’m sorry it hasn’t happened yet,” he said on Wednesday that it is his wife, not he, who holds a membership with the club. “A representative of a local website recently caught me off guard by asking me about diversity at a beach club to which family members of mine belong. I was attending an unrelated event and wasn’t prepared for the question. At the time, I made the mistake of accepting her premise,” he said. “I then checked the assertion and was assured that, first, the assertion was wrong, there is diversity in the membership and there are non-white club members; and second, that improving diversity remains a priority and an active task for the club’s new board.”

Caught him off guard … SO HE TOLD THE TRUTH.

He didn’t have time to lie.

Second Jim Crow Club he belongs to.

Seems to be a pattern. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) June 24, 2021

How many exclusionary clubs does this dude belong to? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) June 24, 2021

Just endlessly amazing what democrats will accept or brush off in the name of defending their guys. These replies are as pathetic as they are predictable. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) June 24, 2021

Lack of diversity? Like economic diversity? — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) June 24, 2021

Beginning to look like a pattern pic.twitter.com/3FgBfeCHuY — Salvation (Spread Hope) (@survive22morrow) June 24, 2021

