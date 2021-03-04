A year ago today, Rep. Eric Swalwell (who once had presidential aspirations) told America facing perhaps the most contagious point of the COVID virus to stop wearing masks. Now, if masks are the magical barrier protecting people from the evil, racist virus, then why oh why would Eric have told people not to wear one? Then again, it was at this time when Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Ronald Klain (Biden’s right-hand guy) were telling thousands of people to go to Chinatown to prove they weren’t RACIST after Trump banned travel from China.

Stop wearing face masks. #coronavirus — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2020

What makes this even better is with both Texas and Mississippi lifting their mask mandates and the Left LOSING THEIR DAMN MINDS OVER IT … the timing is simply perfection.

Happy one year anniversary to this little artifact. https://t.co/K5P5VBzTbL — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 4, 2021

Swalwell posted this a month later. Fauci had also said “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask” in March 2020. The CDC would reverse its guidances & recommend wearing masks in April 2020 after the U.S.’s top health experts had spent a month or so casting doubt on it. https://t.co/S9UeByMAY5 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 4, 2021

What did Biden call this line of thinking again?

Mask rejection began one year ago, when the Neanderthals roamed the earth. pic.twitter.com/raKEocQh4B — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 4, 2021

OH, that’s right. Neandrethal.

What’s the pronunciation in Mandarin? — (((Jason Epstein))) (@Southfive) March 4, 2021

We know there is a Fang Bang joke to be made here but to be completely transparent this editor hasn’t had quite enough coffee just yet to MAKE that joke but please know, it will come to us at some point today.

Fang Fang Banger — John Lazek (@john_laczek) March 4, 2021

I first read this as "fartifact". Will this guy ever NOT be a self-parody? — Joe Barker (@RippsRock) March 4, 2021

Turns out, he got one right. — Ryan Shaw (@AlbinoRhino13) March 4, 2021

Until he got it wrong.

Or did he get it right?

That’s the problem with flip-flopping and playing politics with a virus.

Way to go, Democrats.