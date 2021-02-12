Steve Schmidt released a statement on his jumping The Lincoln Project ship with the rest of the rats.

Seriously?

Not his best self.

Is that a nice way of saying he’s been a total ahole?

Asking for a friend.

For him it’s time to run away because it’s getting too bumpy and without Trump to b*tch about 24/7 the project has become useless.

Something like that, yes.

He just made it weirder than it already was.

From his own timeline:

Huh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOOboy.

Something like that.

Buh-bye.

